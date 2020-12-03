3 December 2020, Limassol, Cyprus

In reference to the announcement on 27 November 2020 the Company updates on the following:

2 886 400 new shares in Green Minerals were issued at a price of NOK 11 per share

Total amount of shares post issue is 12 886 400, with a post-listing market capitalization of NOK 141 750 400 at the issue price

Seabird owns 77,6% of Green Minerals following the issue

Insiders and existing shareholders in Seabird were allocated 12,2% of the issue

Executive Chairman Ståle Rodahl were allocated shares worth NOK 1 million and Board member Øivind Dahl-Stamnes were allocated NOK 200,000

Payment date is December 4

Application for listing on Euronext Growth Oslo is expected in Q1 2021

