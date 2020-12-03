Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agricultural Microbials - Market and technology forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agricultural microbials sector focuses on the use of technology that can help conserve the environment, it provides conventional solutions to agricultural problems. Agricultural microbials help provide nutrients to the growing plant and improve their growth. They are made up of naturally occurring micro-organisms that improve soil fertility by degrading organic matter.



The increasing demand for residue-free organically grown crops coupled with the use of IPM practices has impacted this market positively. The low cost of these microbials as compared to agrochemicals is another attractive feature that helps with market growth. Therefore, sustainable farming and government regulations that support the same are some of the other factors that impact this market positively.



The global market revenue generated by the Agricultural microbials sector accounts for USD 5 Billion in the year 2020 and it is projected to grow up to USD 16 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 15%. This report covers the whole value chain analysis for this market. To provide strategic analysis, this report is segmented as Mode of Application, Formulation, and Region.



North America is expected to dominates this market, this is due to the growing prevalence of sustainable farming and increased demand for organically generated crops. North America is one of the biggest exporters of organic crops and in order to meet the standards of export, they encourage the use of natural farming methods that do not employ agrochemicals.



This market heavily depends on vertical integration, hence by crop type, the vegetables, and fruits market leads this segment owing to the growing market for organically grown crops. Based on formulation, the bacteria segment is projected to have the highest market revenue that accounts for nearly one-third of the global market size this is because of the varied applications for bacteria strain which is the largest class of microorganisms. Based on the application, the crop protection segment holds the highest CAGR, this is due to the flourishing market for organically grown residue-free crops.



The study period of the report titled, "Global Agricultural Microbials- Market and technology forecast to 2028" is from 2018-2028. The forecast period for this market is from 2020-2028. This report is segmented based on Mode of Application, Formulation, and Region.



Detailed insights concerning the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and challenges on the global market have been provided in this report.

Upcoming technologies and their effects on the changing market dynamics have been discussed

The key players in this field and the strategies employed by them have been studied thoroughly in this report.

Porter's Five Forces and PESTLE Analysis are used to provide a strategic perspective of the data.

The opportunities within this market and the scope for expansion coupled with high growth markets have been discussed.



