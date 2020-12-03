Toronto, CA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GDA Group, a North American financial institution focusing on the adoption of digital assets and other disruptive technologies, has announced the launch of GDA Lending. The newly formed GDA Lending will provide investors with access to non-recourse lending of a variety of digital assets, backed by a Tier-1 Security Lender for loan and borrowing terms of up to $100,000,000

“Institutional investors are becoming increasingly more knowledgeable about digital assets and the unique investment properties they add to a modern portfolio. We are looking forward to adding GDA Lending into the GDA Group’s existing portfolio of financial products to deliver safe and seamless digital asset exposure, said Advisor to the GDA Group James Godfrey.

“The GDA Group has been working tirelessly to create one of the industries most vertically integrated portfolios of structured digital asset products. Following this week’s earlier introduction of the Global Fund Management division, in addition to the existing services offered through GDA Capital, Secure Digital Markets and now, GDA Lending, our group provides 360 degree coverage of all major facets of the digital asset sector. Our existing demand upon the launch of these new products is already significant. Such milestones put us in an opportune position as we move into 2021 fueled by the significant momentum in Q4 that saw some major institutional players come and enter the space,” said GDA Group’s Chief Operating Officer Zachary Friedman.

With a projected $73.7 billion in loan origination set to enter the digital asset lending sector by 2022, GDA Lending is assembling the strategic partners, capital, and team to penetrate this new market and offer the same professional service the GDA Group was built on.

GDA delivers all interest payments in USD, EURO, or CAD, utilizes cold storage for digital asset custody and has the liquidity to execute on >$25,000,000 transactions daily. Backed by a tier-1 lender, GDA has the capital infrastructure to also provide financing plans to miners and allow them to use their equipment as collateralized assets. With sovereign states entering the mining sector and digital asset demand at an all time high, getting capital into the hands of mining groups quickly and securely allows for rapid growth of operations without the need for prior capital deployment and accrued asset yields. By bringing 30+ years of capital markets experience into the sector, GDA is set to dramatically improve on the lending package offered by the market today.

About GDA Group

The GDA Group is one of the first and most established blockchain firms in North America. The group, originally founded in Toronto and New York City, has expanded globally and consists of several firms focused in diverse areas of the blockchain and digital asset industries including capital markets, digital asset offerings and capital formation, asset management, trading & liquidity, consulting, development and other related services.

The group has consulted Fortune 500 companies and global governments, worked on over 20 digital assets launches representing over 500 million dollars worth of capital raised, which now total over a billion dollars of market capitalization. Further our group has processed over two and a half billion dollars worth of digital asset transactions.

GDA Capital

GDA Lending

Global Fund Management

Secure Digital Markets

MLG Blockchain

