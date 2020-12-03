OTTAWA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design 1st, one of the most trusted full-service product design-engineering firms across North America, today announced it was recognized by ratings and review platform Clutch as one of the top B2B Creative & Design Agencies for 2020. Design 1st was named a Leader in the Product Designers category.



For the listing, Clutch released rankings for the top 210 creative and design companies on their platform. Results showcase the top 15 companies across 14 categories. Companies were selected for Leaders Awards based on set criteria, including Clutch team’s evaluation of a company’s industry expertise and ability to deliver.

“Design 1st is steadfast in its commitment in fostering a true collaborative partnership with clients and providing the necessary services and expertise to bring product ideas to market that deliver high value to customers,” said Kevin Bailey, CEO, Design 1st. “Being recognized by Clutch as a Top Creative & Design Agency and Leader in the ‘Product Designers’ category is a thrill for us, but more importantly, a true testament to the value we deliver to customers worldwide in helping to turn technically challenging concepts into business focused, successful products that influence their customers.”

Among a thousand decisions that need to be made in the product design lifecycle, there are fewer than 10 critical decisions that if made incorrectly will lead to new product failure in the market. For over 25 years, Design 1st has been helping organizations, from startup to enterprise, identify risks and transform ideas into successful, commercialized products. Design 1st provides the experienced cross-functional teams to manage the end-to-end requirements and complexities required to build a product that can scale to mass manufacture and have a positive impact on customers.

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

Design 1st is one of the most trusted full-service product design firms across North America, with a seasoned team consisting of diverse technical expertise, over 750 projects developed, and 130 client patents secured. From Entrepreneur to Enterprise, Design 1st’s core competencies in industrial design, mechanical engineering, electronics engineering, embedded firmware, and manufacturing setup have helped clients transform their touchable ideas into commercialized hardgoods product across a variety of industries and influenced millions of people globally. To learn more visit www.design1st.com.

