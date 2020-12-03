SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd. (“Westland”) is pleased to announce that it is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020. Westland is marking this significant milestone by supporting communities with its ‘40 Weeks of Giving’ campaign. Every week for the next 40 weeks, the company is supporting a cause in one of the many communities that it serves across Canada.



Westland Insurance was founded in 1980 with one branch in Ladner, BC. It now has over 150 locations in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. Throughout the years, the family-owned company has remained committed to supporting local communities. Launched in November 2020, the ‘40 Weeks of Giving’ campaign sees the company supporting a different community organization each week for 40 weeks.

The company’s first ‘40 Weeks of Giving’ donation was made to the Burns Bog Conservation Society. Burns Bog, located near Ladner, BC, is one of Canada’s most fragile and precious ecosystems. Westland’s second donation was made to the Calgary Region of the Canadian Mental Health Association, whose mission is to increase resiliency and reduce the impact of mental illness and addiction in the community. For more information about the charities that Westland is supporting with this campaign, please visit: https://www.westlandinsurance.ca/bc/about-us/community

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national network of over 150 locations and over 1,600 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit www.westlandinsurance.ca

