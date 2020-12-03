BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , the identity platform for application teams, today announced that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now find and purchase professional services from Auth0 in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. As a participant in the launch, Auth0 is one of the first independent software vendors to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their software on AWS. Click here for more information.



As organizations migrate to the cloud, they want to use their preferred software solutions on AWS. AWS customers often utilize professional services from Auth0 to help implement the Auth0 platform and enable interoperability with their applications. Until now, AWS customers had to find and contract professional services outside of AWS Marketplace and could not acquire an identity platform solution and associated professional services in a single procurement experience. With professional services from Auth0 available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and pay for both their subscription to the Auth0 platform and related professional services in a centralized place.

“Auth0 is proud to offer professional services in AWS Marketplace and provide AWS customers with additional support they may need for any identity implementation,” said Bill Lapcevic, VP of Business Development at Auth0. “We are excited to be one of the first independent software vendors to offer professional services as part of this launch and look forward to providing an even more comprehensive identity offering for AWS customers.”

Auth0 is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner that is participating in AWS re:Invent 2020, taking place November 30 - December 18, 2020. To learn more, visit: https://info.auth0.com/auth0-at-aws.html .

