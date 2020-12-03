LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner , today announced that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. AWS customers can now find and purchase professional services from Mission in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. As a participant in the launch, Mission is one of the first AWS Premier Consulting Partners to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their software on AWS.



As organizations migrate to the cloud, they want to use their preferred software solutions on AWS. AWS customers often rely on professional services from Mission to implement, migrate, support, and manage their software in the cloud. Until now, AWS customers had to find and contract professional services outside of AWS Marketplace and could not identify software and associated services in a single procurement experience. With professional services from Mission available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralized place. Customers can further streamline their purchase of software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles.

Mission’s team of AWS-certified engineers and cloud analysts bring the requisite expertise to implementing and optimizing customers’ AWS environments. As an AWS Partner with the AWS SaaS Competency , Mission has proven experience across industries architecting robust and scalable AWS environments that are built to support cloud-native solutions. Mission also provides full migration readiness assessments with close support to ensure customers can bring their preferred software to the cloud with confidence. Mission customers are able to focus their resources and attention on developing their own applications, with Mission delivering the scalability, elasticity, cost-efficiency, and resiliency benefits AWS offers.

“We are excited to be part of the launch of Professional Services on AWS Marketplace,” said Elena Shorb, Director – AWS Alliance, at Mission. “Every day, we see firsthand the transformational power that AWS has on businesses across industries. Adding a managed services layer to AWS Marketplace will make it even easier for customers to leverage AWS Partners like Mission alongside an expansive digital catalog of software solutions that run on AWS – all from a centralized location.”

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed cloud services provider and Premier Consulting Partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com