There appears to be much versatility in the German market, with product types and product prices constantly changing, and many new products entering the market. This report offers a full-length detailed analysis of how brands have changed their engagement with certain products, variations in pricing strategy, and trend identification. The report also includes our benchmarking data, which will offer a closer look at current trends and allow you to compare data across the board.

Are you interested in the German market and its current trends? If so, this report is for you. You will gain a detailed overview of brands, product categories and pricing across the board, and our invaluable benchmarking data enables the identification of current market positioning trends and aids in pricing strategy development.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Brands and Categories

4. Product Analysis

5. Pricing Analysis

6. Products Benchmarking



Companies Mentioned



Bhang

Bio Bloom

CBD Cure

CBD Loges

CBD Med

Cibdol

Malantis

