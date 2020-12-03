SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace TechnologyTM (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced its participation in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace during AWS re:Invent 2020. Rackspace Technology is one of the first Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consulting Partners to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support and manage their software on AWS.
AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog of software, data and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. The addition of Rackspace Technology Professional Services to AWS Marketplace can accelerate customers’ ability to leverage AWS and provide greater access in harnessing the company’s deep AWS expertise. With professional services from Rackspace Technology, AWS Marketplace customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and services in a centralized place.
Rackspace Technology also announced new and updated solutions at AWS re:Invent 2020:
Since Rackspace Technology launched Fanatical Support for AWS in October 2015, the company has focused on bringing the most cutting-edge capabilities of AWS to customers. With the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace, Cloud Native Security for AWS, MLOps Foundations, and AWS Outposts Managed by Rackspace Technology, Rackspace Technology is providing new solutions that help customers leverage AWS’s innovation, agility, cost savings and operational efficiency.
Rackspace Technology is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Gold Sponsor of AWS re:Invent 2020. For additional details regarding Rackspace Technology’s launch support for Professional Services in AWS Marketplace, its featured solutions, and ways to engage with the company at AWS re:Invent 2020, please visit: https://events.rackspace.com/reinvent/.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.
