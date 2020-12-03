Cloud-first content management (CMS) and customer experience platform receives AWS Competency designation after rigorous AWS technical validation

AWS Competency designation focuses on proven experience with protecting and preparing the public for emergencies and disaster response

Solodev announced as an AWS Competency Launch Partner at AWS re:Invent 2020



ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solodev, the Digital Customer Experience platform built for Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced today that it has achieved the AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response (PSDR) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Solodev provides both a proven cloud technology and human expertise in helping customers leverage the power of AWS to protect the public and prepare, respond, and recover from natural or man-made emergencies and disasters.

Achieving the AWS PSDR Competency further differentiates Solodev as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, demonstrating their long-standing commitment to serve the public interest for mission-focused organizations such as government agencies (state, local and education) and not-for-profits. The Competency highlights Solodev’s technical proficiency and proven customer success in developing technology solutions that support PSDR emergency communications with rapid, scalable website management and content distribution. To receive this designation, AWS Partners must possess deep expertise to design AWS Well-Architected solutions delivered seamlessly on AWS.

“Solodev is proud to have achieved the AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency,” said Shawn Moore, Chief Technology Officer at Solodev. “Our platform – and more importantly, our people – have proven themselves time and again while serving customers during a crisis. We’ve been with them at the most critical moments, when content and communications have saved lives by connecting hospitals with vital blood donations or informing communities about a hurricane’s impact. By helping organizations embrace their digital transformation in the cloud, we’ve been able to accelerate their time to mission while expanding the focus on public safety. This is important work, and we’re thrilled to be working with a company like AWS that’s invested in our shared vision and values.”

In a year that has seen historic disasters – from epic wildfires to record hurricanes – the need for digital transformation around public safety has never been more urgent. Solodev’s customers have relied on their cloud-first CMS to coordinate communications from emergency operations centers (EOC), allowing low-code/no-code users to distribute evacuation alerts and switch to “dark sites” with critical instructions in a matter of seconds. Solodev also enables API integrations with third-party solutions, allowing organizations to expand their PSDR stack while maintaining governance around data privacy, ADA accessibility, and other compliance requirements.

Leveraging the power of AWS, Solodev brings a flexible, multi-layered, cost-effective solution for addressing redundancy, disaster recovery, and instant scalability during a crisis event. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these types of solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise in key areas.

The AWS PSDR Competency is the fourth AWS Competency designation that Solodev has achieved, reinforcing the company’s trusted role as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner – and one of the few that has achieved this milestone in the CMS and digital experience space. Solodev has also achieved the AWS Government Competency, AWS Education Competency, and AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency designations, each requiring a rigorous technical validation and demonstrable expertise to achieve.

To learn more about Solodev’s Public Safety & Disaster Response solutions on AWS, visit https://www.solodev.com/aws/public-safety-and-disaster-response/ .

About Solodev

Solodev, the Digital Customer Experience Platform for Amazon Web Services (AWS), empowers individuals and teams to work together on digital transformation in the cloud and create amazing customer experiences. Built from the ground up on AWS, Solodev provides enhanced security, scalability, and redundancy with 24/7/365 U.S. based support. Recognized as a leading “High Performer” on the G2 Grid for Web Content Management, Solodev is a past winner of the AWS “City on a Cloud” Innovation Challenge. An AWS Advanced Technology Partner that has achieved the AWS Government Competency, AWS Education Competency, AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency, and AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency designations, Solodev products can be purchased on-demand in AWS Marketplace, through State and Federal Contracts, or online at www.solodev.com .

For media inquiries contact:

press@solodev.com

407-898-1961

