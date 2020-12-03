Tampa, Florida, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirata announced today the appointment of Dr. Stephen Keresztes to the company’s leadership team. Effective December 1st, 2020, Dr. Keresztes serves as Vice President and Head of Inspirata’s Oncology Informatics Business Unit.

Dr. Keresztes will hold P&L responsibility for the informatics line of solutions and oversee that business unit’s sales and engineering teams. He previously held senior sales, business development and product management positions at diverse technology companies serving the Provider, Payer and other key healthcare verticals.

“We are delighted to have someone of Stephen Keresztes’s caliber and experience step up to lead our informatics unit,” said Satish Sanan, CEO of Inspirata. “We went through a thorough external search and we are confident we have found the right leader. Through Stephen’s strategic vision and tactical discipline, we look forward to scaling our informatics business and achieving our ambitious goals for 2021 and beyond.”

In addition to over 20 years of solid and proven track record as an effective business leader, Stephen Keresztes also brings to Inspirata his extensive and diverse knowledge of the healthcare industry as well as his medical background. Dr. Keresztes holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from Semmelweis University in Budapest, Hungary. He also has an MBA from Babson College. In his spare time, he serves on the Board of Directors at a non-profit e-commerce distributor of plant-based skincare for radiation-induced dermatitis.

Asked for comment, Stephen Keresztes said, “I am honored and excited to lead Inspirata’s informatics business unit. My key priorities will be to continue building on the great market traction with our established cancer registry automation solutions as well as grow our newly released clinical trial matching solution, Trial Navigator. Together with the rest of the very strong Inspirata team, I look forward to supporting our customers in making every moment matter for their patients.”

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more, visit https://www.inspirata.com.

Inspirata Contact:

Emil Mladenov

Vice President of Corporate and Digital Marketing

E-mail: emladenov@inspirata.com

Tel: +1-813-467-7616

