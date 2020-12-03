Newport, Rhode Island, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newport Craft Spirits received Gold and Silver medals from a panel of high-profile spirits industry judges. In order to take home a medal in the competition, they must score highly in three different categories - Quality, Value and Packaging. Winning a medal at the USA Spirits Ratings Competition is the ultimate seal of approval, showing that Newport Craft Spirits are high-quality products with broad consumer appeal. Using a 100-point rating system as its guiding principles, USA Spirits awards medals for spirits that consumers want to buy, whether it is shopping for a spirit at a retail liquor store or ordering a spirit off a restaurant menu.
In order to receive a Gold or Silver medal at the USA Spirits Ratings competition, the spirits needed to score at least 80 to 90 points.
Below are the awarded spirits:
Thomas Tew Reserve Rum: Gold Medal, 90 points
Sea Fog Single Malt Whiskey: Silver Medal, 89 Points
White Squall Coastal Moonshine: Silver Medal, 89 points
Newport Craft Gin: Silver Medal, 88 Points
Thomas Tew Single Barrel Rum: Silver Medal, 87 Points
“We’re really excited that our spirits scored so highly on the various factors that determine the drinkability of a spirit,” said CEO, Brendan O’Donnell. “We really put a lot of emphasis on creating a spirit with broad consumer appeal, and one that spirit drinkers will enjoy for a variety of different occasions. This award is really a validation of our spirit making expertise.”
