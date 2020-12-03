TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TXT.UN; TXT.PR.A) Top 10 Split Trust has declared quarterly fund distributions payable on December 31, 2020 to unitholders of record on December 15, 2020 in the following amounts per share.

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Capital Unit TXT.UN $0.02475 Preferred Security TXT.PR.A $0.19531

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com .

