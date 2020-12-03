AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced the following upcoming virtual investor conference presentations.
President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Brent Bellm and Chief Financial Officer Robert Alvarez will present at:
Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the BigCommerce investor relations website at https://investors.bigcommerce.com. Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading Open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit http://www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
Media Relations Contact
Rachael Hensley
PR@BigCommerce.com
ICR PR for BigCommerce
BigCommerceICRPR@icrinc.com
Investor Relations Contact
Rohit Giri
InvestorRelations@BigCommerce.com
512-865-4599
Source: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.
Austin, Texas, UNITED STATES
bigcommernce.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: