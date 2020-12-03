ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360WiSE MEDiA announces that Power of One Foundation is extremely honored to be presented with the 34th’s Senate District 2020 Nonprofit of the Year Award by Senator Tom Umberg (D-Orange County) and the California State Senate. “Since they began in 2019, the Power of One Foundation has worked tirelessly to help feed 1.8 million individuals, and they continue to expand their operation to help more people in the state of California. It’s well deserved,” said Robert Alexander, CEO of 360WiSE MEDiA. This award will be presented IN PERSON this Saturday at POOF's Food Distribution in Santa Ana.

For the last five years, legislators from across California have chosen a Nonprofit of the Year in their district. Traditionally, Chair of the Assembly Select Committee on the Nonprofit Sector Assemblywoman Monique Limón (Santa Barbara) and CalNonprofits invited legislators and honorees to a celebratory luncheon on California Nonprofits Day. This year, the June luncheon was canceled in response to the Shelter-in-Place orders, but legislators have moved forward with honoring nonprofits doing great work in their districts.

“The pandemic has made the work that nonprofits do for our community especially important. The services and resources provided by Power of One Foundation and other nonprofit organizations are awe-inspiring,” said Senator Tom Umberg (D - Santa Ana). “Through collaboration, Power of One continues to fight against food disparity in Orange and Los Angeles counties. Through their efforts, we honor one another in service, uplift our neighbors in need, and enrich our entire community. Due to the efforts of this foundation, thousands of individuals, families, and children in need have continued to thrive.”

“It is with great humility that we accept this prestigious award on behalf of POOF’s volunteers, sponsors, and corporate partners. We are so grateful to Senator Umberg for honoring us and bringing light to efforts,” states Andre Roberson, Power of One’s Executive Director.

According to “Causes Count,” a 2019 report commissioned by CalNonprofits, the nonprofit sector is the 4th largest industry in the state, employing more than 1.2 million people. Each year, California nonprofits generate more than $273 billion in revenue and bring in $40 billion in revenue from outside of California.

The unpaid labor contributed by volunteers at nonprofits is equivalent to 330,000 full-time jobs every year. We believe hunger is a massive and growing concern that needs to be met while simultaneously taking precautions to participate in slowing the spread of Covid-19.

POOF’S MISSION: To provide basic human resources to every person in Orange County, CA in need of them, regardless of their country of origin, race, gender, or socioeconomic status.

POOF’S PURPOSE: To empower residents to become leaders in their communities.

The need for food assistance continues to be great so we are continuing to meet it. If families are struggling financially, they are also fighting hunger. Since March 2020 we have witnessed communities coming together to care for each other in incredible ways. This can and must continue. Power of One Foundation (POOF) - along with our incredible partners, sponsors, supporters, and volunteers – has provided for approximately 1.8 million individuals in the Orange County area through the Emergency Food Assistance (EFA) Program under POOF’s Covid-19 Crisis Relief Initiative.

“The pandemic and shelter-in-place orders of the last few months have put nonprofits – usually hidden in plain sight – in the spotlight,” explains Jan Masaoka, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits). “California Nonprofit of the Year is an opportunity for our elected officials to celebrate the good work they see nonprofits doing in their districts, and for everyone to appreciate the collective impact of nonprofits in our communities.”

Power of One Foundation – POOF - is dedicated to providing for the most vulnerable during this great time of need and we are so grateful for those supporting us daily!

Power of One Foundation will continue to stay on the frontlines to provide direct assistance to THOUSANDS of affected members of our community WEEKLY to ensure families and children are not going without in this sobering time. Please join us in the fight against hunger and scarcity, now during these difficult times, and beyond them!