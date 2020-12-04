TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the annual and special meeting of its shareholders, which was completed today (the "Meeting"). Out of concern for the safety of dynaCERT's employees, shareholders and other stakeholders in light of the COVID‐19 pandemic, and in accordance with current public health rules and guidelines concerning in‐person gatherings, the Meeting was held virtually via the Lumi annual meeting platform pursuant to suggestions by the Company’s registrar and transfer agent and scrutineers, TSX Trust Company. A total of 106,024,254 common shares of the Company (each, a “Common Share”), representing 28.85% of the total Common Shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. dynaCERT’s shareholders voted in favor of all items of business put forward at the Meeting, being the election of all nominated directors, the re‐appointment of BDO Canada LLP as the auditors of the Company, the approval of the Company's amended and restated stock option plan and the approval of the Company's restricted share unit plan.

The votes in respect of each of these items were held via ballot, the results of which were as follows:

Description of Matter Voted Upon

Result of

Vote





Votes by Ballot



Votes For

# (%)



Votes Against

# (%) Votes

Withheld

# (%) 1. Ordinary resolution fixing the number of directors at seven (7) Passed 105,247,595 (99.27%) 776,659 (0.73%) 2. Ordinary resolution approving the election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation

James Payne

Robert Maier

Jean-Pierre Colin

Wayne Hoffman

Richard Lu

Elliot Strashin

Amir Farahi





Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected









102,419,255 (96.60%)

102,645,195 (96.81%)

98,376,987 (92.79%)

99,725,196 (94.06%)

100,918,168 (95.18%)

99,641,269 (93.98%)

99,252,189 (93.61%)









3,604,999 (3.40%)

3,379,059 (3.19%)

7,647,267 (7.21%)

6,299,058 (5.94%)

5,106,086 (4.82%)

6,382,985 (6.02%)

6,772,065 (6.39%)



3. Ordinary resolution approving the appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditors of the Corporation Passed 105,447,732 (99.46%) 576,522 (0.54%) 4. Ordinary resolution approving the amended and restated Stock Option Plan of the Corporation Passed 70,155,113 (66.17%) 35,869,141 (33.83%) 5. Ordinary resolution approving the Restricted Share Unit Plan of the Corporation Passed 96,826,462 (91.32%) 9,197,792 (8.68%)

A bout dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

