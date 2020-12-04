Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market will be worth USD 732.7 Million by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing utilization of advanced technologies to enhance the efficiency of traditional irrigation controllers. Limited availability of natural resources, such as arable land and freshwater, has resulted in the growth of the smart irrigation controller market. High labor cost due to the declining agricultural workforce is expected to increase the adoption of smart irrigation controllers in the agricultural sector. The increasing adoption of smart irrigation controllers for automatic irrigation scheduling in commercial & residential property, landscaping, and agriculture is projected to drive the growth market.
The rising growth of greenhouse vegetable production is expected to drive the growth of the smart irrigation controller market over the forecast period. The scarcity of water in several countries is hampering the production of greenhouse vegetation, which is the main reason behind the increasing adoption of smart irrigation controllers by farmers.
