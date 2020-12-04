Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market is forecast to be worth USD 2.99 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. As technically innovative medical lighting is becoming more prominent with the rising hospital chain, the market for medical lighting technology is rapidly growing. Besides, the growing demand for enhanced hospital and clinic ambiance is expected to further fuel the demand for medical lighting technology. Furthermore, the rising adoption of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions is forecast to propel market growth in the coming years.
The use of high-tech and energy-efficient LED lights bring significant financial and operational advantages due to the low budget for hospitals and clinics. Since it lasts longer and provides low heat more illumination, LED lights are becoming more popular. The operational lights are now undergoing a rapid technology shift. The lighting system focuses on offering considerably greater life and lower consumption of electricity and cooler ambient temperatures from fluorescent and halogen lamps.
However, the market growth is anticipated to get restrained in some context due to the lack of awareness about advanced lighting technology and solutions.
Key Highlights From The Report
Emergen Research has segmented the Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region:
