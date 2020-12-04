Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market is forecast to be worth USD 2.99 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. As technically innovative medical lighting is becoming more prominent with the rising hospital chain, the market for medical lighting technology is rapidly growing. Besides, the growing demand for enhanced hospital and clinic ambiance is expected to further fuel the demand for medical lighting technology. Furthermore, the rising adoption of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions is forecast to propel market growth in the coming years.

The use of high-tech and energy-efficient LED lights bring significant financial and operational advantages due to the low budget for hospitals and clinics. Since it lasts longer and provides low heat more illumination, LED lights are becoming more popular. The operational lights are now undergoing a rapid technology shift. The lighting system focuses on offering considerably greater life and lower consumption of electricity and cooler ambient temperatures from fluorescent and halogen lamps.

However, the market growth is anticipated to get restrained in some context due to the lack of awareness about advanced lighting technology and solutions.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation announced the acquisition of Rebound Therapeutics Corp. The deal with Rebound Therapeutics represents the ongoing contribution of Integra to develop new drugs to fulfill unmet neurosurgery requirements.

The segment of operating room / surgical suites is expected to see substantial growth over the forecast period. Improved surgical lighting enables surgeons to make the most accurate and efficient use of their most important instrument.

Over the forecast timeframe, fluorescent lighting technologies are anticipated to witness stable growth. In comparison to incandescent lighting solutions, fluorescent lighting technologies deliver a variety of valuable advantages. These solutions are much more efficient; therefore, less energy is required.

Over the forecast timeline, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest market growth. As a result of the rise in the per capita income, the increasing number of hospitals in emerging nations, and technological advances in lighting fixtures for medical applications.

Key participants include Getinge AB, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Eaton Corporation plc, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Cree Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Burton Medical Products Corporation, Brandon Medical Co Ltd., DRE Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Specialty lighting Surgical lighting systems Surface-mounted Lights Troffers Accessories Examination lighting systems Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Intensive care units (ICU) Operating room/surgical suites Examination rooms Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Incandescent and Halogen Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Fluorescent lighting technologies Renewable Energy Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



