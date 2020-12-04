AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognite , a global industrial AI software-as-a-service (SaaS) company supporting the full-scale digital transformation of heavy-asset industries around the world, announces a new collaboration with WindSim , a leading provider and pioneer of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) based Wind Farm Design Tools (WFDT) utilized for the design of wind farms both onshore and offshore.



This partnership will maximize new and existing asset performance, increase energy efficiency, and reduce transmission bottlenecks and costs in the power and utilities industry. This offering is a direct response to the need for advanced software that enables power & utility customers to better adapt their operations to dynamic industry change.

WindSim’s simulation technology makes industrial data valuable to engineering and operations teams so they can plan more effective offshore wind farms and maximize the efficiency of existing transmission and distribution infrastructure. This level of advanced analytics is supported by Cognite’s data operations and contextualization platform called Cognite Data Fusion (CDF), which contextualizes industrial data and makes it actionable. Combined, this offering puts simulation analysis in context with real-world data and operational decisions.

“The application of CFD technology and other advanced methods in the wind energy industry is an important part of the decisioning process for greenfield and brownfield projects,” said Donna Rennemo, CEO of WindSim. “With Cognite Data Fusion, WindSim’s unique solution can leverage high-fidelity data and paint a clearer picture of the potential decision outcomes. Making data do more so that it is available, processed, and simulated well, helps wind farm owners and transmission owners and operators optimize operations, reduce costs and reduce investment risks.”

Trygve Ronningen, Chief Operating Officer of Cognite North America adds, “This collaboration with WindSim deploys an important layer of value and clarity on top of inherently messy industrial data. By enabling WindSim to leverage prepared data and scale with less effort, organizations can more effectively move from proofs of concept to productized, high-ROI deployment.”

Webinar Alert: Register here to attend an upcoming webinar and learn more from Cognite and WindSim about how to enable flexible, efficient transmission operations on December 16th, 2020 3pm - 4pm (CST) / 10pm - 11pm (CET)

About WindSim

WindSim develops and delivers advanced software solutions and consulting services that help worldwide wind energy industry leaders design more profitable wind farms. WindSim, the company's flagship product, is a world-class software solution based on Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) that combines advanced numeric processing with compelling 3D visualization in a user-friendly interface. Founded in 1993, WindSim is privately-held and venture-backed.

About Cognite

Cognite is a global industrial software-as-a-service (SaaS) company supporting the full-scale digital data driven transformation of heavy-asset industries around the world. Our core product, Cognite Data Fusion (CDF), is an industrial data operations and contextualization platform, putting raw data into real-world industrial context, enabling rapid application & solution creation at scale. CDF powers companies with contextualized OT/IT/ET data to develop solutions that increase safety, sustainability, efficiency, and drive revenue. Visit us at www.cognite.com and follow us on Twitter @CogniteData or at LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognitedata

