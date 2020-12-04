OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newbie reporter working an unsolved homicide stumbles into an underground Ivy League secret society of entitlement, murder and government conspiracy in Anthony W. Scinto’s latest publication, “A Conversation in Connecticut” (published by Balboa Press).

It is 1989 when the dean of the political economics department at Yale University is murdered and dismembered. Are members of Yale’s secret society, Skull & Bones, responsible for the gruesome death of Anton Ainsley and, if so, why? When the investigation goes cold, it appears no one will ever know the truth.

Twenty years later, Aubrey Brennan is a newbie reporter working for The American Journal when she is assigned to interview a retired Yale professor with potential skeletons in his closet that include a rumored government cover-up. As Aubrey immerses herself in investigating the cold case, she unearths the silent secrets of the Bonesmens’ ivy-covered tomb. Aubrey stumbles upon something far more sinister than a homicide: a connection between Ainsley’s macabre slaying and a covert government program to commence a sociopolitical genocide. Will she solve the case or will a dark secret remain buried forever?

“A Conversation in Connecticut” invites readers to follow the protagonist on a journey to discover the truth. With the current political climate in America today, this novel incites people to ask, what is and what is not the truth? What news is real and what is fake? In the end, it is up to people to decide whether to accept or reject that which they believe is compatible with their belief system.

“A Conversation in Connecticut”

By Anthony W. Scinto

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 270 pages | ISBN 9781982246044

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 270 pages | ISBN 9781982246020

E-Book | 270 pages | ISBN 9781982246037

About the Author

A professional musician since the age of 12, Anthony W. Scinto is constantly seeking different media to nourish his creative temperament’s appetite. Connecticut Magazine labeled Anthony “The Renaissance Man,” a moniker he adamantly rejects. A former Teacher of the Year and CEO of a New England corporation, Scinto is most comfortable in the solitude of creation. His first two novels “Mentoring My Master” and “Skywriter” have been sold nationally and internationally under his pen name, Anthony William.

