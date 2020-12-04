LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chris Iachetta ventures into the world of publishing to share his inspiring story of hope and survival amid life’s challenges in his memoir, “The Book of Laz” (published by Archway Publishing).

Born Lazarus, this debuting author had to contend with everything — from abuse to assault and attempted murder growing up. Whether it was his birth mother, his foster families or adoptive parents, no one seemed to care or want him. Even the police were not on his side. At age 16, he was arrested for defending himself against abuse. He spent birthdays and holidays alone in a group home, thinking of ways to end his life. Everyone told him he would end up in jail or dead. But, at the group home, he met people who changed his life. They put him in check, gave him love and helped him realize that life was worth living. While the odds were stacked against him, he beat them.

Raw and honest in its telling, “The Book of Laz” tells the miraculous story of how a young man kept fighting and never let his past dictate his future. It gives the reader an inside look at what it is like to be abused and overlooked, go through the foster care system, get locked up, and somehow beat all the odds to become successful.

“Everyone struggles in some way or another and I just want to share my story in hopes that it will help someone else overcome what they’re going through,” Iachetta states. “I want them to feel like they're not alone. That we all go through things, and no matter how dark they may seem, there’s always a way to overcome. I also want people to be able to find humor in every situation, even the dark ones.”

Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/816698-the-book-of-laz to get a copy of the book.

“The Book of Laz”

By Chris Iachetta

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 132 pages | ISBN 9781480898325

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 132 pages | ISBN 9781480898349

E-Book | 132 pages | ISBN 9781480898332

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Chris Iachetta grew up in upstate New York. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Mallory, and their cat, Nala. “The Book of Laz” is his first book.

