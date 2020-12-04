Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crowdfunding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global crowdfunding market experienced strong growth during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global crowdfunding market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Crowdfunding is the process of raising capital for a project, business or charitable cause with relatively modest contributions from a large group of individuals. It relies on various approaches to offer financial support, including equity investment, P2P lending, reward-based, donation-based and hybrid crowdfunding models.



It is generally conducted online through websites and social networking platforms. Crowdfunding provides direct access to the market and eliminates the need for banks or venture capitalists. It is considered a scalable, flexible and efficient fund-raising solution as compared to conventional methods.



With the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), several non-profit organizations are providing financial support through crowdfunding campaigns. These campaigns offer easy accessibility to vast networks of people and help an entity in raising funds in a shorter timeframe. Apart from this, the rising influence of social media is strengthening the crowdfunding market growth.



Crowdfunding through these platforms offers a way for the mass to provide feedback and valuable information on the development and demand of the new product. Consequently, it is gaining traction across various enterprises to promote an idea, gauge audience interest and pre-sell a product.



Furthermore, as YouTube recently launched its crowdfunding feature, known as Sponsorships, it is currently being utilized by creators on the platform for monetizing their content and increasing engagement with their audience.



Moreover, the increasing trend of peer-to-peer (P2P) lending is expected to provide a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being CircleUp Network Inc., Crowdfunder Inc., Fundable LLC, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc. and Patreon Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global crowdfunding market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global crowdfunding market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global crowdfunding market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Crowdfunding Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 P2P Lending

6.2 Equity Investment

6.3 Hybrid

6.4 Reward-based

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by End Use

7.1 Entrepreneurship

7.2 Social Cause

7.3 Movies and Theater

7.4 Real Estate

7.5 Music

7.6 Technology

7.7 Publishing

7.7 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players



CircleUp Network Inc.

Crowdfunder Inc.

Fundable LLC

Fundrise LLC

GoFundMe Inc.

Indiegogo Inc.

Patreon Inc.

