The global orphan drugs market exhibited moderate growth during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global orphan drugs market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Orphan drugs refer to pharmaceutical products used for the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of rare medical disorders. These drugs are manufactured to meet a specific public health requirement and usually have a limited market as they are produced for a small group of patients. They are effective against numerous oncological, metabolic, hematologic, immunologic, infectious and neurological diseases.
Medical ailments, such as lymphoma, leukemia, cystic fibrosis, glioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma and renal cell carcinoma, are often life-threatening, chronic, progressive, degenerative and disabling and require specific treatment alternatives that are effective for their particular symptoms.
The increasing prevalence of cancer and other rare genetic disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are developing innovative orphan drugs to provide personalized therapy to patients. The market is also being driven by increasing awareness among the masses regarding the benefits of orphan drugs.
The emergence of new pharmaceutical drug manufacturers and the implementation of favorable government policies to inhibit the spread of contagious diseases are also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of biological orphan drugs, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These drugs can treat diseases, such as cancer, and reverse the damage caused to the stem cells, which is facilitating their overall demand significantly.
Other factors, including improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to drive the market further.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Orphan Drugs Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Drug Type
6.1 Biological
6.2 Non-Biological
7 Market Breakup by Disease Type
7.1 Oncology
7.2 Hematology
7.3 Neurology
7.4 Cardiovascular
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Phase
8.1 Phase I
8.2 Phase II
8.3 Phase III
8.4 Phase IV
9 Market Breakup by Top Selling Drugs
9.1 Revlimid
9.2 Rituxan
9.3 Copaxone
9.4 Opdivo
9.5 Keytruda
9.6 Imbruvica
9.7 Avonex
9.8 Sensipar
9.9 Soliris
9.10 Others
10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1 Hospital Pharmacy
10.2 Retail Pharmacy
10.3 Online Stores
10.4 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
