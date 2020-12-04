New York, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Network Slicing Market by Component, End User, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05208349/?utm_source=GNW



Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Services play a vital role in the deployment and integration of next-generation networking solutions in an enterprise’s business environment. Services are considered an important component of the network slicing market, as they majorly focus on improving the business processes and optimizing the enterprise’s network. Services are considered as the backbone of network slicing, as they are instrumental in fulfilling the clients’ requirements, such as network testing, planning and optimization, support and maintenance, and consulting



Telecom operators segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Telecom operators across the globe are now rapidly deploying 5G to meet the needs of consumers.Network slicing consents telecom operators to not only support numerous new 5G applications and use case.



It also enables the optimum use of their 5G infrastructure to minimize CAPEX. Slicing enables the resources to be allocated to a slice, depending on when and where required, to meet its specific QoS or SLA requirement. When a slice is no longer required or performance issues in a slice have been resolved, the associated resources can then be released to inventory for reuse



Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the Network Slicing market

APAC has several growing economies, such as China, India and Japan, which are expected to register high growth in the network slicing market.These countries have always supported and promoted industrial and technological growth.



In addition, they possess a developed technological infrastructure, which is promoting the adoption of network slicing solutions across all industry verticals. The network market in APAC is driven by the growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions, emerging technologies such as the IoT, and big data analytics and mobility. APAC is one of the biggest markets for connected devices

This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the network slicing market. Key and innovative vendors in the network slicing market are Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), ZTE(China), Samsung (South Korea), Blue Planet (US), Parallel Wireless (US), Affirmed Networks(US), Mavenir(US), Argela(Turkey), Cisco(US), HPE(US), Tambora Systems(Singapore), AMDOCS(US) and Aria Networks(UK).



