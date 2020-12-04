New York, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Jamming Market for GPS with COVID-19 Impact, by Receiver Type, Technique, End-User, Application And Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04073950/?utm_source=GNW





North America to account for largest size of anti-jamming market for GPS during forecast period

North America to account for largest size of anti-jamming market for GPS from 2020 to 2025.The market in North America is mainly driven by factors such as extensive investments by the US government in the defense sector and the implementation of advanced GPS infrastructure in the region.



The growth of the military navigation market is eventually expected to fuel the growth of the GPS anti-jamming market in this region. The defense and transportation sectors in North America are also adopting GPS anti-jamming solutions, which has also led to the growth of the market in this region.



Breakdown of the profile of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25 %, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 32%, Directors – 26%, Others - 42%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 25%, and RoW – 10%



Raytheon Technologies Corp. (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies (US), BAE Systems (UK), and Cobham Ltd. (UK), Mayflower Communications (US), infinDome (Israel), Lockheed Martin Corp. (US), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (Japan), and Meteksan Defense (UK), are few major players in the GPS anti-jamming market.



Research Coverage

Based on receiver type, the GPS anti-jamming market has been segmented into military & government grade, and commercial transportation grade.Based on anti-jamming technique, the market has been classified into nulling, beam steering, and civilian.



Based end user, the market has been segmented into military and civilian.Based on application, the GPS anti-jamming market has been segmented into flight control; surveillance and reconnaissance; position, navigation, and timing; targeting; casualty evacuation; and other applications.



Based on region, the GPS anti-jamming market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to Buy Report



The report would help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the GPS anti-jamming market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size, as well as that of the subsegments across receiver types, anti-jamming techniques, end users, applications, and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape market share analysis and company evaluation quadrant for the players operating in the GPS anti-jamming market.



