Microfluidic is a well-established growing market with successful applications in several industrial areas
Microfluidics emerged at the beginning of the 1980s and is used for example in the development of inkjet printheads, DNA chips, lab-on-a-chip technology, or point-of-care devices. It is a multidisciplinary field at the intersection of engineering, physics, chemistry, biochemistry, nanotechnology, and biotechnology.
In this broad technical area, more than 20,000 patent families related to microfluidics have been published worldwide, and over 150 new patent families are published each month. A lot of large companies, such as HP, BOSCH, ABBOTT or ROCHE, are very active in terms of IP activity in this field, and every month new startups file new patent applications. Moreover, several market predictions indicate a robust growth for the next coming decades. A demand for microfluidic technology exists worldwide with North America (> 40%) being the largest market followed by Europe (> 30%) and Asia Pacific (~20%).
Therefore, in such a fast-growing and dynamic microfluidic market, it is essential to track patents in order to anticipate changes, quickly detect new entrants and business opportunities, mitigate risks, and make strategic decisions.
The microfluidic devices patent monitoring service allows you to take advantage of a monthly updated Excel file and benefit from both quarterly analysis reports and direct interaction with our analysts. The monthly Excel files include new patents, patents expired/abandoned, patent transfers (re-assignment, licensing) and patent litigation/opposition. The patents are categorized by application segments such as PoC, cell sorting, drug delivery, IC cooling, inkjet etc. This useful Excel patent database allows for multi-criteria searches including priority date, patent assignees, claims, legal status of patents and technology segments. The quarterly reports provide the IP trends over the three last months, with a close look to key IP players and key patented technologies. The direct access to our analysts offers you Q&A session and open discussion on specific patented technologies or company IP portfolios.
Benefits of the patent monitoring service
Key features of the service
Every month an Excel file including:
