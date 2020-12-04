New York, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05994296/?utm_source=GNW

ALL is caused by errors in the DNA, leading to persistent mass production of immature white blood cells.



Symptoms of ALL may include bleeding from the gums and nose, bone pain, fever, frequent infections, and weakness and fatigue.



In 2019, there were 23,729 diagnosed incident cases of ALL in the 8MM in men and women combined in all ages. Epidemiologists estimate that globally, cases will rise to 26,482 by 2029 at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.16%. Urban China is expected to contribute the highest proportion of growth over this forecast period with diagnosed incident cases growing from 12,334 in 2019 to 14,482 in 2029 at an AGR of 1.74%. Similarly, the five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of ALL in the 8MM are expected to grow from 84,266 cases to 95,443 cases by 2029, with China accounting for the highest proportion of cases and growth.



- This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global and historical trends for ALL in the eight major markets (8MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and urban China). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of ALL segmented by sex, and by age groups: infant (less than 1 year), pediatric and adolescent patients (1-17 years), young adult patients (18-39 years), adult patients (40-64 years), and older adult patients (65 years and older).

- The diagnosed incident cases of ALL are further segmented by B-cell and T-cell ALL. Additionally, this forecast provides the five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of ALL. The accompanying epidemiology forecast model includes an additional analysis on the diagnosed incident cases of ALL, including incident cases of ALL by single-year age groups and ALL with associated biomarkers and mutations, including KMT2A rearrangement, B-cell Ph negative, B-cell Ph-like, and B-cell Ph positive, forecast by age groups (pediatric and adolescent, young adult, adult, and older adult patients).

