The global enterprise resource planning (ERP) market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. The enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform shares a standard process and data model that assists in integrating different administrative and operational business processes into a unified system. It manages core end-to-end real-time business activities, such as finance, accounting, procurement, order management, supply chain operations, and risk management and compliance. Consequently, it improves efficiency, lowers risks, fosters collaboration and enhances supply chain management. Nowadays, several companies are offering cloud-based ERP solutions as they help organizations minimize both operational and capital expenses.



The increasing digitization of business processes represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for ERP solutions to automate tasks and streamline information in various departments. Additionally, it integrates financial processes, synchronizes human resource management, supports services, provides managers with powerful analytics from various construction processes and assists in effectively managing the full lifecycle of a project. As a result, it is employed in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector worldwide. Apart from this, it finds application in the healthcare industry as it minimizes clinical errors, helps provide better patient care, and monitors clinical and administrative costs.



Moreover, rising construction activities are further bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of several countries, there is a rise in the adoption of remote working models and e-commerce channels. This is driving the demand for cloud-based ERP solutions to remotely manage complex systems, increase security, meet compliance standards and access data in real-time. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, business segment, deployment type, organization size and vertical.



Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Business Segment:

Sales and Marketing

Finance and Accounting

Order Management

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Organizations

Small and Medium-Sized Organizations

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

Government

Automotive

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.), International Business Machines Corporation, Kronos Incorporated (Hellman & Friedman LLC), Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, The Sage Group Plc, TOTVS S.A, Unit4 (Advent International), Workday Inc. and Yonyou Network Technology Co. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the business segment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solutions

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Business Segment

7.1 Sales and Marketing

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Finance and Accounting

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Order Management

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

8.1 On-premises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Cloud-based

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Organization Size

9.1 Large Organizations

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Small and Medium Sized Organizations

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Vertical

10.1 BFSI

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Manufacturing

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Healthcare

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Education

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Government

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Automotive

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Market Trends

10.7.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.1.2 Market Forecast

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Market Trends

11.2.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2.3 India

11.2.3.1 Market Trends

11.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Market Trends

11.2.4.2 Market Forecast

11.2.5 Australia

11.2.5.1 Market Trends

11.2.5.2 Market Forecast

11.2.6 Indonesia

11.2.6.1 Market Trends

11.2.6.2 Market Forecast

11.2.7 Others

11.2.7.1 Market Trends

11.2.7.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Market Trends

11.3.1.2 Market Forecast

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Market Trends

11.3.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3.3 United Kingdom

11.3.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.3.2 Market Forecast

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Market Trends

11.3.4.2 Market Forecast

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Market Trends

11.3.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Market Trends

11.3.6.2 Market Forecast

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 Market Trends

11.3.7.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.1.1 Market Trends

11.4.1.2 Market Forecast

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Market Trends

11.4.2.2 Market Forecast

11.4.3 Others

11.4.3.1 Market Trends

11.4.3.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

11.5.3 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 International Business Machines Corporation

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Kronos Incorporated (Hellman & Friedman LLC)

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Microsoft Corporation

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 Oracle Corporation

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 SAP SE

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 The Sage Group Plc

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 TOTVS S.A

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.9 Unit4 (Advent International)

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10 Workday Inc.

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 Yonyou Network Technology Co. Ltd.

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials



