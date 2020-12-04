New York, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rheumatoid Arthritis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05744545/?utm_source=GNW





RA is the result of an immune response in which the body’s immune system attacks its own healthy cells, especially the lining of the joints, known as the synovial membrane, or synovium, causing an inflammatory response (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2020). The disease can lead to premature mortality, disability, and decreased quality of life due to bone erosion and joint deformity (Brooks, 2006; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2020).



Epidemiologists utilized county-specific studies published in peer-reviewed journals to build the forecast.Epidemiologists used sources that confirmed RA cases based on the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) criteria and International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Edition (ICD-10): M05 and M06, in order to ensure a uniform case definition across markets.



The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident and prevalent (total and diagnosed) cases of RA in the 8MM, segmented by age, sex, and severity.



The following data describes epidemiology of RA. In the 8MM, Epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of RA from 389,747 cases in 2019 to 425,455 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 0.92% over the forecast period. The diagnosed prevalent cases of RA in the 8MM will increase from 4,605,338 cases in 2019 to 5,093,229 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 1.06% over the forecast period. The total prevalent cases of RA in the 8MM will increase from 6,308,268 cases in 2019 to 6,980,823 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 1.07% over the forecast period. RA is more common in women, and the incidence and prevalence of RA typically increases with advancing age. These trends are reflected in forecast for the diagnosed incident and prevalent (total and diagnosed) cases for the 8MM.



- The Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of IPF in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Australia).

- The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident and prevalent cases of RA (total and diagnosed) segmented by sex and age (ages ?18 years). The prevalent cases of RA (total and diagnosed) are also segmented by severity (mild, moderate, and severe). In addition, the model corresponding to this report includes prevalent cases of RA (total and diagnosed) segmented by comorbidities (depression, cardiovascular disease, cancer, gastrointestinal ulcer, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, obesity, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and asthma).

- The IPF epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.



