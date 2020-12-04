Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eDiscovery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global eDiscovery market grew at a CAGR of around 11% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global eDiscovery market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



eDiscovery refers to the process of recognizing, collecting and presenting electronically stored information (ESI) used for legal investigations. It consists of investigating emails, documents, presentations, databases, voicemails, social media data and audio and video files.



It also includes raw data and metadata that forensic investigators review to trace hidden evidence. This evidence is further extracted and analyzed using various cyber-forensic procedures and converted to digital formats to be presented into the court. They aid in identifying patterns and conducting analytical research that is used for investigating legal, constitutional, political and privacy issues.



Rapid digitization, along with the increasing utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Widespread adoption of IoT and cloud computing systems has significantly enhanced the generation of digital data, thereby increasing the demand for eDiscovery solutions for accessing and recovering traces of information.



Furthermore, extensive utilization of these systems for enforcing compliance, translation and data security by various government organizations is also providing a boost to the market growth. Litigations are now primarily based on high volumes of electronic data that are retrieved using eDiscovery solutions. The enhanced focus of legal and government organizations to streamline their operations and minimize operational costs by adopting advanced technologies is positively impacting the market growth.



Other factors, including an increasing amount of electronically stored information and rising instances of felonies, such as money laundering and tax fraud, are expected to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global eDiscovery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global eDiscovery market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global eDiscovery market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global eDiscovery Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Services

6.2 Software



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7.1 On-premises

7.2 Cloud-based

7.3 Hybrid



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Government Agencies

8.2 Enterprises

8.3 Law Firms



9 Market Breakup by Vertical

9.1 BFSI

9.2 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.3 Manufacturing

9.4 Legal

9.5 IT and Telecommunication

9.6 Government

9.7 Energy and Utilities

9.8 Healthcare and Life Science

9.9 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



Accessdata Group Inc.

Commvault Systems Inc.

Conduent Incorporated

Driven Inc. (Xplenty)

Fronteo Inc. (Formerly UBIC)

FTI Consulting

International Business Machines Corporation

Logikcull

Micro Focus International Plc

Nuix Pty Ltd. (Macquarie Group)

Open Text Corporation

Veritas Technologies LLC (The Carlyle Group)

ZyLAB Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m07yms



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900