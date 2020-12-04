New York, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pancreatic Cancer - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404419/?utm_source=GNW

Pancreatic cancer occurs when cells in the pancreas develop mutations in their DNA and grow uncontrollably.



These accumulating cells form a tumor.Untreated pancreatic cancer spreads to nearby organs and blood vessels.



PDAC or pancreatic exocrine cancer is the most common type of pancreatic cancer and begins in the cells that line the ducts of the pancreas. PDAC is an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer where approximately 60-80% of patients already have distant metastasis at presentation.



Epidemiologists used age- and sex-specific diagnosed incidence and prevalence rates to forecast the diagnosed incident and prevalent cases, considering the significant relationship between age and incidence. Epidemiologists applied country-specific incidence rates of pancreatic cancer, wherever available, to each country’s population to obtain the number of estimated diagnosed incident cases.



The following data describes epidemiology of PDAC cases.In 2019, the 8MM had 178,128 diagnosed incident cases of PDAC.



This is expected to increase to 224,769 diagnosed incident cases by 2029, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 2.62%. This increase is partly attributed to the moderately rising trend in incidence in the 8MM, combined with underlying demographic changes in the respective markets. In the 8MM, the five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of PDAC will increase from 113,292 cases in 2019 to 140,914 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 2.44%. The early diagnosis and development of more effective therapies, particularly for elderly patients, would improve survival from PDAC.



- Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Urban China).

- This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations across the 8MM: diagnosed incident cases of pancreatic cancer and PDAC; PDAC segmented by sex and age (18-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years, 60-69 years, 70-79 years, and 80 years and older); diagnosed five-year prevalent cases PDAC; diagnosed incident cases of PDAC by cancer staging; and diagnosed incident cases of PDAC by biomarkers.

- The Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology Report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.



