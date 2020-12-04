New York, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Report - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Equipment Types and Their Applications, Component Types, Solution Types, and Countries - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05987994/?utm_source=GNW

• What are the key drivers and challenges in the global off-highway vehicle telematics market?

• How does the supply chain function in the global off-highway vehicle telematics market?

• Which application type segment is estimated to witness the maximum demand growth in the global off-highway vehicle telematics market during 2019-2030?

• Which are the key application areas for which different equipment types may experience high demand during the forecasted period, 2020-2030?

• Which are the key suppliers of different off-highway vehicle telematics solutions?

• What are the business and corporate strategies of telematics providers involved in the global off-highway vehicle telematics market?

• What are the key offerings of the prominent manufacturers in the global off-highway vehicle telematics market?

• Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of off-highway vehicle telematics, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2020 to 2030?

• What are the new application areas within an off-highway vehicle for related telematics solutions?

• What are the key consumer attributes in various regions for off-highway vehicle telematics?

• How is the market landscape for telematics manufacturers expected to be formed for off-highway vehicles?



Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Forecast



The global off-highway vehicle telematics market is expected to create an annual revenue opportunity of $2.96 billion by 2030.



An off-highway vehicle (OHV) is defined by its ability to be driven on non-tarmac roads.The vehicle design for such applications revolves around high ground clearance, heavy-duty chassis structure, and high load-carrying capacity.



This report considers only heavy equipment/vehicles used for industrial applications for estimations and forecast.Off-highway vehicles have a significant range of applications within the construction, agriculture, and mining, among other industries.



Global mobility trends such as connected, autonomous, and electric propulsion have impacted several industrial sectors.These trends are supported by back-end support, with data analytics being one of the critical aspects of platform function.



These business operations generate new opportunities for emerging data science domains, such as big data and machine learning.



Further, the process of such businesses requires a secure communication and data transfer channel, giving rise to telematics technology applications.Telematics is a standalone concept, which enables the integration of various services and technological features in a vehicle.



The research study focuses on putting forward a clear picture of the current consumption and future growth potential of off-highway vehicle telematics.



Scope of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market



The off-highway vehicle telematics market provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of application type, equipment type, product type, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the off-highway vehicle telematics outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed analysis of the technologies involved in the off-highway vehicle telematics development process.



The global off-highway vehicle telematics market is segregated by region under six major regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Europe, China, the U.K., and Rest-of-the-World.



Key Companies in the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market



The key market players in the global off-highway vehicle telematics market include Topcon, Trimble, Leica, MiX Telematics, CalAmp Corp., Intellicar Telematics, and Trackunit A/S, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• U.K.

• China

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

