Market Segmentation



• Product Type – Spinning LED, Pseudo Holographic Display, Planar and Television Type Display, Heads-Up Display, Volumetric Display

• Applications – Retail, Trade shows & Conferences, Digital Signage, Navigational Display, Medical Imaging, Others

• End-Use Industries – Retail, Media & Advertisement, Exhibition Industry, Automotive, Medical & Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace and Aviation, Consumer Electronics, Others

• Business Model – Display-as-a-Product, Display-as-a-Service

• Value Added Services - Content and Software, Integration and Deployment, Rental Services

• Region – North America, South America, Europe, U.K., China, Asia-Pacific Japan, and Middle East and Africa



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

• South America – Brazil, Argentina, and Rest-of-South America

• Europe –Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, France, Switzerland, and Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan – Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, Taiwan, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Middle East Africa –U.A.E., Israel, and Rest-of-Middle East and Africa



Market Growth Drivers



• Increased Demand for 3D Holographic Displays Creative Economy

• Growing Adoption of Medical Imaging in the Healthcare Industry

• Rising Industrial Automation with Industry 4.0 Applications



Market Growth Restraints



• High Manufacturing Cost of Display Technologies

• Presence of Other Alternatives to Holographic Displays and Low Adoption Rate

• Less Effective Projection Under Sunlight



Market Opportunities



• Rapidly Advancing Smartphone and Tablet Market

• 5G and 6G Communication Technologies



Key 3D Holographic Display Companies Profiled



Realfiction Holdings AB, Fursol Corporation Ltd., Holoxica, MDH Hologram Ltd, Looking Glass Factory Inc., Provision Holding Inc., Kino-mo Limited (HYPERVSN), Shenzhen SMX, Display Technology Co. Ltd, Glimm Display, Nanjing DSeeLab Digital Technology Co.,Ltd., CPP Studios GMBH, Shenzhen Wiikk Technology Co., Ltd., Holografika, Envisics, CY Vision, WayRay, BAE Systems, Voxon Photonics, Lightspace Technologies., Shenzhen Feitianxia Technology Ltd. (iDiskk) , HUDWAY, LLC, DigiLens Inc., SeeReal Technologies S.A., Leia Inc., Light Field Lab, Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What is the expected global 3D holographic display and services market size in terms of value and volume during the forecast period, 2019-2025?

• What is the expected future scenario and revenue generated by the different product types, different applications, and different end-use industries, business models and services?

• What is the expected future scenario and revenue generated by different product types?

• What is the expected future scenario and revenue generated by the application segments for which 3D holographic display and services are offered, including retail, trade shows & conferences, digital signage, navigation, and medical imaging others?

• Which region is the largest market for the global 3D holographic display and services market?

• What is the expected future scenario and the revenue generated by different regions and countries in the 3D holographic display and services market, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Japan, China, U.K., South America, and Middles-East and Africa?

• What is the competitive strength of the key players in the 3D holographic display and services market on the basis of the analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

• Where do the key 3D holographic display and services companies lie in their competitive benchmarking compared to the factors of market coverage and market potential?

• How are the adoption scenario, related opportunities, and challenges impacting the 3D holographic display and services markets?

• What will be the impact of COVID-19 on the market size, market forecast, CAGR, and market dynamics of the global 3D holographic display and services market across different market segmentations?

• How is the funding and investment landscape in the global 3D holographic display and services market?

• Which are the leading consortiums and associations in the global 3D holographic display, and services market, and what is their role in the market?

• What are the market dynamics of the global 3D holographic display and services market and what is their role in the market, including market drivers, restraints, and opportunities?

• What is the SWOT Analysis for leading companies in the 3D holographic display and services market?



Market Overview



The global 3D holographic display and services market is projected to grow from $607.6 million in 2020 to $1,837.1 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.8%. The growth in the 3D holographic display and services market is expected to be driven by the continuous efforts to modernize the advertisement and media industry. Additionally, the growth of the retail industry is further pushing the demand for more advanced technologies in marketing and merchandising strategies.



Moreover, Industry 4.0 technologies such as computer vision and digital twin are display-dependent technologies which are creating more market opportunities. The idea to enable display devices with AR and holographic capabilities will enhance the operability and efficiency for computer vision, digital twin, and any related display dependent technology. Hence, this can be obtained with 3D holographic display systems in place, thereby expecting its significant growth during the forecast period 2020-2025.



The 3D holographic display and services technology has gained adoption in various business industries such as retail, media & advertisement, exhibition industry, automotive, medical & healthcare, defense & aerospace and aviation, consumer electronics, either to add value or increase operational productivity. The commercial industries, such as retail, media & advertisement, and exhibition industry, have very high consumer interaction. 3D holographic displays are well-equipped with features to enhance the overall experience of the consumers. This has the potential to increase consumer engagement and change customer behavior, and ultimately increase brand awareness and reach.



The automotive industry is moving toward producing completely autonomous vehicles.However, the industry needs to start implementing the existing technologies to increase the autonomy of currently available vehicles.



Heads-up-displays enabled with AR holographic capabilities shall enhance vehicle autonomy and decrease the risks of potential accidents, as drivers do not have to look away from the usual viewpoint.These products are being deployed either as a stand-alone unit or being integrated along with the vehicle during production.



Either way, heads-up-displays are going to disrupt the whole automotive industry and will further add to the 3D holographic display market.



The healthcare industry is one of the crucial and essential industries supporting the economy as well sustaining human life. Medical imaging application associated with the healthcare industry is a highly sought-after application for a 3D holographic display. 3D holographic displays can display 3D holographic content, which allows to visualizing human anatomy at a 3D level, which can be viewed from various angles, allowing practitioners and users to point the exact location for any disease or problem in real-time. The 2D options require to compile pictures from various angles. This application is expected to have a significant impact on the 3D holographic display market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Global 3D Holographic Display and Services Market



The 3D holographic display and services market is expected to experience continuous growth, owing to the increasing demand from retail and commercial industries. However, in 2020, the 3D holographic display and services market is expected to experience a downfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the assembling and the installation of the 3D holographic display have been reduced. The current period has affected the supply chain and logistics, which has indirectly affected the demand for 3D holographic displays. The lockdown procedures additionally have reduced the number of people going to retail stores, and thus any effort to customer engagement has reduced. Thus, retailers are currently only focusing on replenishing stocks and maintaining sales. With the lockdown being imposed in most parts of the world during the first two quarters of 2020, there has been a scarcity of resources worldwide in terms of availability of skilled workforce and the supply of hardware equipment for manufacturing, which is expected to impact the global 3D holographic display and services market for this particular year. The growth of the 3D holographic display and services market is expected to revive sparsely in Q4 2020 once the operational activities become normal post lockdown.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape for the 3D holographic display and services market demonstrates an inclination toward companies adopting strategies such as product launch and development and partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.Key players in the market are focusing on product launches and developments to introduce new technologies or developing further on the existing product portfolio.



The market is highly fragmented and sparsely distributed with the presence of many small- to medium-sized companies that compete with each other.To generate public awareness about their existing and new products and technologies and compete with the competitors’ product portfolio, key players operating in this market have ramped up their product launch activities over the recent years.



Product launch has been one of the most widely adopted strategies by the players in this market.For instance, in 2020, Holografika, along with Temicon GMBH, launched a new product line called 3D LED wall.



Similarly, in November 2019, Hypervsn launched a new feature to its existing cloud-based software. The feature allows to track health on various parameters, for instance, temperature.



The partnership and collaboration strategy has been significantly employed for expansion by key players in the 3D holographic display and services market.With the increasing growth in the global market, companies operating in this industry are compelled to come up with collaborative strategies to sustain in the highly competitive market.



In February 2020, Realfiction entered into an agreement with EDEKA that will open for testing the magic-as-a-service offering in 25 EDEKA stores in the Niedersachsen and Nordrhein-Westfalen regions in Germany. Similarly, in March 2020, HYPERVSN and KNM Eesti partnered to transform advertising in Baltic States and increase the market for spinning LEDs in advertisement, retail, and promotions.



Regional Market Dynamics



The 3D holographic display and services market holds a prominent share in various countries of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.North America is estimated to generate the highest revenue in 2020.



The large market share of the region has been attributed to the higher adoption of spinning LED and pseudo holographic display devices in commercial and retail applications.These devices can increase product reach and brand awareness.



Europe is estimated to generate the second-highest revenue in 2020.This is attributed to the large number of manufacturers offering their products in the region as well as many retailers.



Both these regions have a well-developed retail infrastructure, with a majority of the population depended on retail for daily supplies as well as other useful products. Thus, the 3D holographic display and services market is expected to flourish and grow rapidly in the regions of North America and Europe.



Asia-Pacific and Japan, in 2019, held a smaller market share as compared to North America and Europe.The market is highly cost-sensitive and has a high penetration of conventional display technology.



However, Asia-Pacific and Japan is expected to showcase the fastest market growth, i.e., a CAGR of 24.9% from 2020 to 2025.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest-of-South America

• U.K.

• China

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Switzerland

• Netherlands

• Belgium

• Sweden

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia Pacific & Japan

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia and New Zealand

• Taiwan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Middle East and Africa

• Israel

• U.A.E.

• Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

