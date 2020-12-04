Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital Information System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hospital information system market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global hospital information system market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
The hospital information system (HIS) refers to a digitally integrated information management system that is designed to manage healthcare data. It aids in minimizing the chances of errors by using tools, such as electronic medical records (EMR), computerized physicians order entry, laboratory information systems, pharmacy information systems and radiology information systems.
This replaces the paperwork, such as patient's health history, prescriptions, doctor's notes and dictations, with electronically preserved data. HIS also offers enhanced operational efficiencies and data management capabilities through data analytics, collaborative care, cost management and patient health management.
Significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure across the globe are one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, owing to the growing demand for efficient workflow, streamlined operations, and improved storage facilities management of patient data, there is an increasing preference for HIS over paper-based manual processes.
Moreover, on account of the rising number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, market players are introducing virtual care systems for remote patient monitoring and telemedicine services, which are aimed at creating a safer environment for healthcare providers.
Additionally, the widespread adoption of cloud-based computing systems is providing a boost to the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of eHealth platforms, Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), web-based programs, radiology information systems (RIS) and software-as-a-Service (SaaS) with HIS, is also acting as another growth-inducing factor. These advancements assist in improving the overall hospital administration significantly.
Other factors, including the increasing automation across the healthcare industry, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the healthcare information technology (IT) sector, are projected to drive the market further.
