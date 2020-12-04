New York, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sportswear Market to 2025 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05994290/?utm_source=GNW

8 bn with the global sportswear market rebounding back above 2019 levels by 2022.



This report includes Analysis, market forecasts, brands and trends with COVID-19 impact



Scope

- Global sportswear will be better protected than other apparel subsectors in 2020 as consumers prioritize health and wellbeing during the COVID-19 crisis

- Ecommerce and direct to consumer channels will shape the sportswear market in the long term

- Retailers will depend on APAC, especially China, for recovery following a challenging 2020

- Sustainability will be a game changer in the perception of sportswear products



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05994290/?utm_source=GNW



