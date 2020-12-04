Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Milk Powder Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global milk powder market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.03% from a market value of US$30,528.520 million in 2019 to achieve a market value of US$39,113.500 million by the end of 2025. Milk powder or dried milk find suitability in those operations where there is a lack of immediate access to adequate refrigeration methods and dairy products.



The dried milk product is obtained by the removal of water from milk. The main motive of manufacturing dried milk lies in the conversion of perishable liquid raw material into a product that can be easily stored without the loss in quality, hence this increases the shelf life of the product. The market is projected to grow at a significant pace owing to its immense application across varied end-users. This includes confectionaries, bakeries, infant formulas, and nutritional foods among others. The growing foodservice restaurants are further augmenting the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the growing food and beverage industry where milk powder is utilized as an important ingredient for manufacturing various food products is further providing an impetus in burgeoning the market growth during the forecast period.



Furthermore, there is an availability of instant milk powders for a range of customers worldwide, hence with the growing adoption of a busy schedule, milk powders in the form of instant packages are again contributing to surging the market growth in the forecast period. One of the examples of a company manufacturing instant products includes Dana Dairy Group, a company involved in the manufacturing of instant milk powders, the products are available in the form of tins, sachets, and pouches. Products, particularly, pouches and sachets are available in an easy to carry, small personal size milk powders that are fit for consumption for on-the-go customers. However, the consumption of fresh milk will contribute to restraining the market growth during the course of the forecast period.



The current COVID-19 scenario is estimated to hamper market growth in 2020. This is mainly attributed to the fact that inspite of the fact that milk production is growing in the largest markets around the globe, a decrease in demand for milk powders has been noticed. The main reason lies in the low demand for milk products in retail and foodservice channels, in addition to the rise in the accumulation of milk powder stocks due to closure of public gathering places for prevention measures. Furthermore, with significant supply chain disruptions which include the utmost competition for shipping containers around the globe, the market is projected to decline amid the COVID-19 pandemic scenario. Moreover, the decline in global tourism has further affected the sales of milk products including milk powders in various foodservice restaurants, hotels, and cafes worldwide. This is further contributing to decreasing market growth in the current year.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Market Opportunities

4.4. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Milk Powder Market Analysis, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Non-Fat Dry Milk

5.3. Skim Milk Powder

5.4. Whole Milk Powder

5.5. Buttermilk Powder



6. Global Milk Powder Market Analysis, by End-User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Household

6.3. Commercial

6.4. Industrial



7. Global Milk Powder Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Online

7.3. Offline



8. Global Milk Powder Market Analysis, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.3. South America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.6. Asia Pacific



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Arla Foods amba

10.2. Dairy Farmers of America

10.3. Olam International

10.4. Dana Dairy Group

10.5. Jackson's

10.6. Fonterra Co-operative Group

10.7. Lactalis Ingredients

10.8. Nestle

10.9. FrieslandCampina

10.10. Saputo Inc.



