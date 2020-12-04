Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Ammonia - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Green Ammonia market accounted for $7.10 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $212.13 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 52.9% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing demand for fertilizers, need for renewable energy storage, and rising concerns regarding greenhouse emissions. However, high capital investment is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Green ammonia refers to ammonia which is produced through a completely renewable and carbon-free process. To achieve net-zero emission targets, the amount of carbon dioxide generated during the production process should be minimized. Currently, the reduction of carbon emission is achieved by utilizing low-carbon hydrogen.



By technology, the solid oxide electrolysis (SOE) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the rising demand for fuel cells. Based on geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing deployment of fuel cells in the residential and commercial sectors.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End-user Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Green Ammonia Market, By Production Route

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Distributed Direct Ammonia Production

5.3 Steam Methane Reforming Haber-Bosch Synthesis (SMR-HB)

5.4 Electric Distributed Haber-Bosch Process (E-HB)



6 Global Green Ammonia Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

6.3 Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)

6.4 Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE)



7 Global Green Ammonia Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hydrogen Carrier

7.3 Energy Storage

7.4 Zero-Carbon Fuel

7.5 Fertilizer



8 Global Green Ammonia Market, By End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Transportation

8.3 Industrial Feedstock

8.4 Power Generation



9 Global Green Ammonia Market, By Purity Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Low Purity

9.3 Exceptional Purity



10 Global Green Ammonia Market, By Geography



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launches

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 BASF

12.2 Siemens

12.3 Yara International

12.4 Green Hydrogen Systems

12.5 ITM Power

12.6 Exytron

12.7 Man Energy Solutions

12.8 Queensland Nitrates

12.9 Aquahydrex

12.10 Starfire Energy

12.11 Electrochaea

12.12 Thyssenkrupp

12.13 Hiringa Energy

12.14 Enapter

12.15 NEL Hydrogen

12.16 MCPHY Energy

12.17 Hydrogenics

12.18 Uniper

12.19 Haldor Topsoe

12.20 Engie



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7fy3q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900