Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Ammonia - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Green Ammonia market accounted for $7.10 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $212.13 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 52.9% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing demand for fertilizers, need for renewable energy storage, and rising concerns regarding greenhouse emissions. However, high capital investment is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Green ammonia refers to ammonia which is produced through a completely renewable and carbon-free process. To achieve net-zero emission targets, the amount of carbon dioxide generated during the production process should be minimized. Currently, the reduction of carbon emission is achieved by utilizing low-carbon hydrogen.
By technology, the solid oxide electrolysis (SOE) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the rising demand for fuel cells. Based on geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing deployment of fuel cells in the residential and commercial sectors.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End-user Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Green Ammonia Market, By Production Route
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Distributed Direct Ammonia Production
5.3 Steam Methane Reforming Haber-Bosch Synthesis (SMR-HB)
5.4 Electric Distributed Haber-Bosch Process (E-HB)
6 Global Green Ammonia Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)
6.3 Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)
6.4 Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE)
7 Global Green Ammonia Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hydrogen Carrier
7.3 Energy Storage
7.4 Zero-Carbon Fuel
7.5 Fertilizer
8 Global Green Ammonia Market, By End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Transportation
8.3 Industrial Feedstock
8.4 Power Generation
9 Global Green Ammonia Market, By Purity Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Low Purity
9.3 Exceptional Purity
10 Global Green Ammonia Market, By Geography
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launches
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 BASF
12.2 Siemens
12.3 Yara International
12.4 Green Hydrogen Systems
12.5 ITM Power
12.6 Exytron
12.7 Man Energy Solutions
12.8 Queensland Nitrates
12.9 Aquahydrex
12.10 Starfire Energy
12.11 Electrochaea
12.12 Thyssenkrupp
12.13 Hiringa Energy
12.14 Enapter
12.15 NEL Hydrogen
12.16 MCPHY Energy
12.17 Hydrogenics
12.18 Uniper
12.19 Haldor Topsoe
12.20 Engie
