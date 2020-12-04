Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market accounted for $148.50 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $298.07 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing demand for generic medicines and biologics, growing need for state-of-the-art processes and production technologies, advent of contract development & manufacturing organization (CDMO) model, and growing investment in R&D. However, stringent government regulations are likely to hamper the market.



The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) industry had begun decades ago as a niche business by offering specialty services and manufacturing capacities to pharmaceutical companies. CDMOs also play a critical role in offering additional capacities and mitigate the risk of supply shortages by providing additional manufacturing and development sites and backup facilities. Issues regarding documentation and quality of drug manufacturing process during regulatory reviews can lead to delay in marketing authorization. Therefore for pharmaceutical companies, a prompt quality standard with proven reliability is a definitive key for outsourcing to CDMOs.



By service type, pharmaceutical manufacturing services segment is projected to grow at the lucrative rate during the forecast period, due to the growing need to reduce manufacturing cost, the requirement for high-quality bulk manufacturing, growing demand for generic drugs, high cost of operations, and lack of in-house manufacturing capacity.



On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to the low cost offered by the region, as compared to the United States and other developed economies. Additionally, growing incidences of chronic and lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, coupled with ease of patient recruitment and availability of expertise for clinical trials, are few driving factors boosting growth in the region. With the increasing privatization of clinical trials, there has been an increase in the outsourcing of research processes in developing regions like China and India.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End-user Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market, By Research Phase

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Phase I

5.3 Phase II

5.4 Phase III

5.5 Phase IV

5.6 Pre-clinical



6 Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market, By Service Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services

6.2.1 Secondary Packaging

6.2.2 Pharmaceutical Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development and Manufacturing

6.2.2.1 Liquid Dose Formulation

6.2.2.2 Parenteral/Injectable Dose Formulation

6.2.2.3 Solid Dose Formulation

6.2.2.4 Tablet Manufacturing Services

6.2.2.5 Capsule Manufacturing Services

6.2.3 Pharmaceutical Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing

6.3 Biologics Manufacturing Services

6.3.1 Biologics API Manufacturing

6.3.2 Biologics FDF Manufacturing

6.4 Drug Development Services



7 Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market, By End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Small & Mid-size Pharma

7.3 Big Pharma

7.4 Generic Pharmaceutical Companies



8 Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market, By Geography



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launches

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Famar SA

10.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Group

10.3 Catalent Inc.

10.4 Pfizer CentreSource

10.5 CMIC Holdings Co. Ltd.

10.6 Aenova Holding GmbH

10.7 Baxter Biopharma Solutions

10.8 Syneos Health Inc.

10.9 Lonza Group

10.10 Patheon Inc.

10.11 Novotech Pty Ltd.

10.12 Covance Inc.

10.13 Recipharm AB

10.14 SGS SA (SGS Life Sciences)

10.15 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

10.16 Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd.

10.17 IQVIA Holdings Inc.

10.18 Quanticate Ltd.

10.19 PAREXEL International Corporation

10.20 WuXi AppTec Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5fesf5

