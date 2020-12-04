Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ventilation Fans - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global Ventilation Fans market accounted for $2.47 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing ventilation applications in the household sector and rise in concentrated levels of indoor pollution. However, the availability of the natural ventilation system is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Ventilation fans are used for circulating the air in the buildings by using a blower or fan to control the flow of air. These fans are mechanically designed for the supply of the air in ducts and direct air transportation or air exhaust from the buildings.



By type, the axial fans segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as they require less power to run and can move a high volume of air. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period because the builders in this region strictly abide by the standards which are related to quality, comfort, and energy efficiency.



Some of the key players in Ventilation Fans Market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Delta Electronics, Greenwood Airvac, Polypipe Ventilation, Nortek Inc, Vent-Axia, Airflow Developments Ltd, Systemair AB, Titon plc, Zehnderd, Weihe, Nedfon, Broan-NuTone, and Suncourt.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Ventilation Fans Market, By Deployment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Window-Mounted

5.3 Ceiling-Mounted

5.4 Wall-Mounted



6 Global Ventilation Fans Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Metal

6.3 Plastic



7 Global Ventilation Fans Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Centrifugal Fans

7.2.1 Straight Radial Blades

7.2.2 Forward Inclined Blade

7.2.3 Backward Inclined Blades

7.3 Axial Fans

7.3.1 Vane Axial

7.3.2 Tube Axial

7.3.3 Propeller

7.4 Domestic Exhaust Fans

7.5 Range Hood Fans

7.6 Cross Flow Fans

7.7 Power Roof Fans



8 Global Ventilation Fans Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Residential

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Hospitals & Medical Centers

8.3.2 Hotels & Restaurants

8.3.3 Warehouses & Garage

8.3.4 Malls & Shopping Centers

8.4 Industrial

8.4.1 Industrial Manufacturing

8.4.2 Oil & Gas

8.4.3 Food & Beverage Processing

8.4.4 Automotive

8.4.5 Chemical



9 Global Ventilation Fans Market, By Geography



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launches

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

11.2 Panasonic Corporation

11.3 Delta Electronics

11.4 Greenwood Airvac

11.5 Polypipe Ventilation

11.6 Nortek Inc.

11.7 Vent-Axia

11.8 Airflow Developments Ltd.

11.9 Systemair AB

11.10 Titon plc

11.11 Zehnderd

11.12 Weihe

11.13 Nedfon

11.14 Broan-NuTone

11.15 Suncourt



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkpdr7



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900