Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ventilation Fans - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Ventilation Fans market accounted for $2.47 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing ventilation applications in the household sector and rise in concentrated levels of indoor pollution. However, the availability of the natural ventilation system is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Ventilation fans are used for circulating the air in the buildings by using a blower or fan to control the flow of air. These fans are mechanically designed for the supply of the air in ducts and direct air transportation or air exhaust from the buildings.
By type, the axial fans segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as they require less power to run and can move a high volume of air. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period because the builders in this region strictly abide by the standards which are related to quality, comfort, and energy efficiency.
Some of the key players in Ventilation Fans Market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Delta Electronics, Greenwood Airvac, Polypipe Ventilation, Nortek Inc, Vent-Axia, Airflow Developments Ltd, Systemair AB, Titon plc, Zehnderd, Weihe, Nedfon, Broan-NuTone, and Suncourt.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Ventilation Fans Market, By Deployment
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Window-Mounted
5.3 Ceiling-Mounted
5.4 Wall-Mounted
6 Global Ventilation Fans Market, By Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Metal
6.3 Plastic
7 Global Ventilation Fans Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Centrifugal Fans
7.2.1 Straight Radial Blades
7.2.2 Forward Inclined Blade
7.2.3 Backward Inclined Blades
7.3 Axial Fans
7.3.1 Vane Axial
7.3.2 Tube Axial
7.3.3 Propeller
7.4 Domestic Exhaust Fans
7.5 Range Hood Fans
7.6 Cross Flow Fans
7.7 Power Roof Fans
8 Global Ventilation Fans Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Residential
8.3 Commercial
8.3.1 Hospitals & Medical Centers
8.3.2 Hotels & Restaurants
8.3.3 Warehouses & Garage
8.3.4 Malls & Shopping Centers
8.4 Industrial
8.4.1 Industrial Manufacturing
8.4.2 Oil & Gas
8.4.3 Food & Beverage Processing
8.4.4 Automotive
8.4.5 Chemical
9 Global Ventilation Fans Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launches
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
11.2 Panasonic Corporation
11.3 Delta Electronics
11.4 Greenwood Airvac
11.5 Polypipe Ventilation
11.6 Nortek Inc.
11.7 Vent-Axia
11.8 Airflow Developments Ltd.
11.9 Systemair AB
11.10 Titon plc
11.11 Zehnderd
11.12 Weihe
11.13 Nedfon
11.14 Broan-NuTone
11.15 Suncourt
