OTTAWA, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) plans to release its financial results for the fiscal first quarter 2021, before market hours on December 14, 2020, as well as host a webcast for investors beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST.
Webcast Details
Date: December 14, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. EST
Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2876521/3E600F67F53F73D721304EA073134431
Shareholders of the Company are reminded that the Company will be holding an annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) scheduled on December 11, 2020. Proxies must be deposited with the Company’s transfer agent and registrar, TSX Trust Company, not later than 10:00 a.m. (EST) on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. For additional information on the Meeting, the Meeting material can be accessed online under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, EDGAR at www.sec.gov or at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2092, the website for the Meeting materials maintained by TSX Trust Company.
