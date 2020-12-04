Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market by Application (Cloud Storage and Backup, User Authentication, Database Management, Push Notification), Platform (Android, iOS) Enterprise Size, Vertical (BFSI, Retail), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cloud mobile BaaS market is expected to reach USD 5,940 million by 2025 from USD 2,032 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.



The demand for Cloud mobile BaaS is driven by the Growing mobile app-driven economies demand BaaS, Increasing adoption of mobile devices, and BaaS helps developers concentrate on the frontend for faster development and deployment.

User Authentication segment to growth with higher CAGR during the forecast period

the application segment has been segmented into Cloud storage and Backup, User authentication, Database Management, Push Notifications, and Others (social integration, geographic location, testing, communications, predictions, usage analytics, mobile backend game service, and professional services). The user authentication application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. User authentication application of the cloud mobile BaaS enables the registration and validation of the users. The validation of the users can be done using the username and password, and social login, on biometric device verification, and One Time Password (OTP) on mobile/email.

By vertical, BFSI vertical to register the largest market size during the forecast period

The cloud mobile BaaS market has been segmented into the following verticals, such as BFSI; IT and ITeS; manufacturing; healthcare and pharmaceuticals; retail and eCommerce; media, entertainment, and gaming; telecommunications; and others (transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, and government and public sector). In the BFSI sector, it has enabled the banking sector to revolutionize its offerings by introducing new ways to make payments. Cloud services help banks to lower banking costs and improve operations. With the increasing adoption of the cloud, the demand for BaaS services is also growing.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The APAC Cloud mobile BaaS market is experiencing slashing IT budgets and the growing IT infrastructures across organizations, which is encouraging the organizations in the region to adopt Cloud mobile BaaS solutions for streamlining their lease processes. The major countries to witness high growth rates in this region include Japan and China among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market

4.2 Market: by Application, 2020 Vs 2025

4.3 Market: by Platform, 2020 Vs 2025

4.4 Market: by Enterprise Size, 2020 Vs 2025

4.5 Market: by Vertical, 2020 Vs 2025

4.6 Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market Regional Scenario, 2020-2025



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Mobile App-Driven Economies Demand Baas

5.2.1.2 Baas Helps Developers Concentrate on the Frontend for Faster Development and Deployment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Capex Demand for Baas

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Mobile Devices

5.2.3.2 Mobile Apps and Mobile Games Gaining Popularity Among the End-users

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Security and Privacy Concerns for Confidential Data and Business Processes

5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Assumptions: COVID-19 Impact on the Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market

5.3.2 COVID-19 Impact: Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market

5.3.3 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.4 Restraints and Challenges

5.4 Case Study Analysis

5.4.1 Use Case 1: Insurance

5.4.2 Use Case 2: Games

5.4.3 Use Case 3: Smart Building

5.5 Cloud Mobile Baas Market: Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Market: Technology Analysis

5.6.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.6.2 Analytics

5.7 Market: Pricing Analysis

5.8 Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market: COVID-19 Impact

5.8.1 Assumptions: COVID-19 Impact on the Market

5.8.2 Operational Drivers: Cloud Mobile Baas Market

5.9 Regulatory Policies

5.9.1 Introduction

5.9.2 General Data Protection Regulation



6 Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Application: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Application: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Cloud Storage and Backup

6.3 User Authentication

6.4 Database Management

6.5 Push Notification

6.6 Other Applications



7 Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market, by Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Platform: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Platform: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Android

7.3 iOS

7.4 Other Platforms



8 Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market, by Enterprise Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Enterprise Size: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Enterprise Size: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services

9.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.4 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

9.5 Media, Entertainment, and Gaming

9.6 Retail and Ecommerce

9.7 Telecommunications

9.8 Manufacturing

9.9 Other Verticals



10 Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Market Share of Top Vendors

11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Definitions and Methodology

11.5.2 Star

11.5.3 Emerging Leader

11.5.4 Pervasive

11.5.5 Participant

11.6 SME Evaluation Quadrant

11.6.1 Definitions and Methodology

11.6.2 Progressive Vendors

11.6.3 Responsive Vendors

11.6.4 Dynamic Vendors

11.6.5 Starting Blocks



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Microsoft

12.3 Oracle

12.4 Temenos

12.5 AWS

12.6 IBM

12.7 Google

12.8 Progress

12.9 KII

12.10 Programmableweb

12.11 Appcelerator

12.12 Exadel

12.13 8Base

12.14 Back4App

12.15 Built.Io

12.16 Backendless

12.17 Couchbase

12.18 Kumulos

12.19 Kuzzle

12.20 Baasbox

12.21 Loopback

12.22 Twenty57

12.23 Pubnub

12.24 Hackerbay

12.25 Hasura

12.26 Oursky

12.27 Mongodb



13 Adjacent Market



14 Appendix



