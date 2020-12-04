Series RIKB 23 0515RIKB 25 0612RIKS 33 0321
Settlement Date 12/09/202012/09/202012/09/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,0893,1205,000
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.450/1.730123.660/2.390123.000/1.000
Total Number of Bids Received 131636
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 2,9393,1205,000
Total Number of Successful Bids 61636
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 61636
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.450/1.730123.660/2.390123.000/1.000
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.667/1.640123.950/2.330123.850/0.935
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.450/1.730123.660/2.390123.000/1.000
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.529/1.700123.764/2.370123.422/0.968
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.667/1.640123.950/2.330123.850/0.935
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.400/1.750123.660/2.390123.000/1.000
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.460/1.730123.764/2.370123.422/0.968
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 2.701.001.00