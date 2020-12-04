New York, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UAE Facility Management Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989480/?utm_source=GNW

There is potential as Dubai was awarded the ’platinum rating’ in the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) for Cities certification by the US Green Building Council in 2019.



- The Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) announced that it is holding the 9th edition of its MEFMA CONFEX in March 2019, where UAE hosted the most significant facilities management (FM) event in the region. The event highlights the local market’s critical role in the continuous development of the regional FM community. Around 500 to 600 visitors from the private and government sectors joined the event to strengthen the FM community in the Middle East and make it globally competitive.

- EFS Facilities Services Group, a UAE-based provider of integrated facilities management solutions, announced that it had achieved contract wins worth greater than USD 46.2 million in 2019. The company marked several accomplishments of flagship projects, such as large government entities in the UAE. Also, another UAE-based facility management provider, Emrill, has announced contract wins and renewals for 2019 of over USD 167 million, with an increase of over 23% compared to the previous year. The company got multiple new contracts throughout 2018 and 2019, including Marina Gate, Dubai Hills, Dubai Creek Residences, and Downtown Dubai, where Emrill provides integrated facilities management to a diverse range of sectors residential, commercial, retail and hospitality. During the period, Emrill secured over USD 44 million in new project awards.

- Complementing the United Nations Sustainable Development goals, in January 2020, Tafawuq Facilities Management has announced that it will offer FM support services to Al Noor Training Centre. The donated services include replacing old lights and light panels with new sustainable LED lights to improve lux levels and achieve a reduction in energy consumption that will ultimately help the environment and cut costs for Al Noor. In July 2019, Tafawuq Facilities Management announced a boat’s addition to its growing fleet of vehicles in Abu Dhabi. The launch of its first waterborne vehicle allows the company’s operational teams to keep various locations on Reem Island free from debris, including the surrounding waterways and mangrove areas. The company recognizes that mangroves are some of the UAE’s most sensitive natural habitats, being breeding grounds for fish, birds, and other organisms as well as acting as a carbon sink.

- In March 2019, Tafawuq Facilities Management inaugurated the Tafawuq Facilities Management Training Center in UAE. The company is committed to continuously improving daily operations as well as service delivery in line with the group’s Vision 2021 for business transformation; the training center will offer a range of courses to the company’s operations staff covering key learning areas such as electrical, mechanical and plumbing training in accordance to the international standard SFG20; training on safe work practices in line with British Safety Council standards; training on cleaning techniques aligned to British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICS); training on local regulations related to facility management (FM) and customer service training. The courses and will be designed to enhance employees’ skill sets through continuous learning.

- According to business leaders at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry webinar, the COVID-19 pandemic is leading more businesses in the UAE to adopt sustainable building solutions as they reopen and return to 100% capacity. In Jue 2020, facilities management provider Transguard Group has announced that its deployments during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic averaged 44,000 each month and included two of the UAE’s new field hospitals, shopping malls, hypermarket warehouses, among others. Transguard’s operations and management teams, who began working from home in March 2020, continued to ensure that all sanitization options were available to its clients, which guaranteed that the customers continued to experience the service level, regardless of the obstacles and difficulties presented by the virus.



Key Market Trends

Commercial and Retail is Expected to Hold Significant Share



- The commercial sector covers office buildings occupied by business services, such as corporate offices of manufacturers, IT and communication, finance and insurance, property, and service providers. According to the 2019 World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Competitiveness Index (GCI), the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector in the UAE has achieved significant progress in the global ranking from the 6th to 2nd. Additionally, the Emirates Green Building Council increases awareness and knowledge about green building practices in the UAE. Hence, several IT companies and corporate offices of manufacturing companies in the region have invested in sustainability development, which has driven the country’s demand for facility management solutions.

- Economic growth, ongoing diversification, and a growing population– especially among high-worth individuals- have led to an increase in retail sales in the region. With the collective effort of the private and government institution, UAE’s retail has seen a massive transformation in the last few years. With thousands of square feet in retail space, destinations such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi have utilized its resources to draw visitors from across the world. Dubai is hailed as the queen of "Shopping Malls" and is considered one of the world’s most important markets. All these are reliable indicators that it remains a definite destination for the majority of brands looking to enter the region for the first time, which is expected to create a positive impact on facility management in the retail sector.

- In September 2019, Tafawuq Facilities Management announced that it had been awarded the FM contract from KOA Real Estate Development. Tafawuq will provide a broad range of FM services to KOA Canvas’ respective retail and commercial units of Nasab and Noa in Dubai. The services that the Nasab commercial unit will receive include: Cleaning services – typical areas, offices, stairwells, gym; Specialized maintenance services – landscaping, swimming pools, and irrigation, steam, and saunas; Lifeguard and Security services. The Noa unit will be provided with the same services as the commercial unit and specialized services for pest control, duct, and ecological unit maintenance.

- In January 2019, Tafawuq Facility Management announced that the World Trade Center Abu Dhabi has initially awarded it a significant facilities management services contract for three years. Under the terms of the agreement, the company’s scope of work will include the provision of permanent staff in specific locations; implementation of international cleaning standards as per BICS; disruptive cleaning; routine housekeeping; periodic cleaning; reactive cleaning; graffiti and stain removal; cleaning of external areas; cleaning of exterior building fabric; window/glass cleaning; equipment and consumables; cleaning audits; zoning of premises; waste management; landscaping, irrigation, and internal planting; high-level cleaning of roofs, windows, facades, and pest control.



Construction Boom Owing to the Growing Clout of MNC’s is Expected to Drive the Market



- With a favorable tax environment, access to financial and natural resources, educated workforce, and trading opportunities, UAE became an ideal place to expand the business. Due to its central location and geographic proximity to countries in the Middle East, Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa, the companies can reach more than 1 billion potential customers. With a significantly low cost of living and zero corporate tax, MNCs can also enjoy a higher degree of profitability. The UAE has received a significant market share in advertising dollars over the last few years. In 2019, Euronews reported that global advertising in the MENA region reached USD USD 579 billion, with a significant portion of this directed in Dubai. These instances could pave the way for several digital marketing companies in eyeing UAE as its operating destination.

- As part of the Smart Dubai 2021 campaign, Dubai has formalized its goal to be a smart city that embraces technology and the future. It is listed as the top smart city in the MENA region in the Smart Cities Index. It has served as an essential destination to many tech-based businesses and is home to more than 1,200 tech startups. Opportunities exist for various IT and web development innovations, including app development online PR firms, online marketing, and online security. Almost every sector offers significant business opportunities based on the creation of new technologies. In June 2020, Etisalat expanded its SmartHub in the UAE with a tier 3 data center facility at two new locations. The opening of the new facilities in Dubai and Fujairah is in line with the UAE’s vision to become an ICT hub for the region addressing the diverse requirements of global technology companies.

- The UAE government is furthering its push into technology and artificial intelligence to future-proof its oil, trade, and tourism-dependent economy. In the capital of Abu Dhabi were about 90% of central government revenue comes from the hydrocarbon sector, authorities have launched Hub 71, AED1 billion scheme driven by state investor Mubadala and supported by the Abu Dhabi government to attract and develop technology startups. The Hub71 program will be based at the Abu Dhabi Global Market site and will involve the launch of an AED 500 million fund to invest in technology startups. It is expected to attract 100 companies over the next three to five years by offering incentives such as housing, office space, and health insurance.

- SoftBank will be active in the Hub71 program and support the expansion of companies in which it has invested. As a partner to Hub71, Microsoft will provide cloud services and technology to the businesses that join the community. Moreover, according to the data by BNC Projects Journal, as in February 2019, over 15,000 projects in the UAE were estimated at USD 791 billion, including an estimated USD 202.8 billion of projects in design, concept, and tender stages. To boost the economy significantly in 2019, the UAE government announced its USD 16.3 billion budget, which is 17.3% larger than the prior year and the most massive budget in the country’s history till then. All these instances are expected to increase the construction activities, which could significantly boost the facility management in the region.



Competitive Landscape

The UAE Facility Management market is highly competitive, with several domestic and international players active in the region. International participants operate in the country through partnerships with local players. With the market expected to broaden and yield more opportunities, more players are expected to enter the market soon. Key players include Emcor Facilities Services WLL, Imdaad LLC, Enova Facilities Management Services LLC, etc.



- June 2020 - Imdaad announced the launch of its new disinfection service, the Infinite Protection Package. The new service will be operated by Isnaad, a subsidiary of Imdaad that provides a comprehensive range of soft facility management and is the latest in a series of innovative solutions aimed at creating a clean, safe and healthy UAE.

- March 2020 - ServeU has announced the rebranding of its residential facility management services. The new brand identity, known as ‘ServeU Essentials,’ has been expanded to cover cleaning, maintenance, landscaping, and smart automation for businesses, homes, and retail outlets.



