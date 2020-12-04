Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "e-Health - Trends, Regulatory Issues, Players Profiles and Market Sizing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report looks at the dynamics affecting the global digital health market and what strategies are players adopting to compete on this market.
It will provide main use cases observed in digital health and answer how do national regulations impact the market of digital health and what what size is the digital health market in terms of volume?
For each segment analysed in the report, it provides:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology and Scope
2.1. Definition & Scope
2.2. Use cases studied
3. Digital health market overview
3.1. Landscape overview
3.2. National regulatory environments
4. Healthcare system platforms
4.1. Use Case Overview
4.2. Illustrative Use Case: Doctolib Teleconsultation Platform
4.3. Player Dynamics
4.4. Drivers & Barriers
4.5. Player analysis
5. Telehealth
5.1. Use Case Overview
5.2. Illustrative Use Case: Medtronic remote patient monitoring solution for diabetes
5.3. Player Dynamics
5.4. Drivers and Barriers
5.5. Player analysis
6. Remote support & Actimetry
6.1. Use Case Overview
6.2. Illustrative Use Case: Vi Intelligent wearable
6.3. Player Dynamics
6.4. Drivers and Barriers
6.5. Player analysis
7. Wellness
7.1. Use Case Overview
7.2. Illustrative Use Case: Apple's steps into the healthcare
7.3. Player Dynamics
7.4. Drivers and Barriers
7.5. Player analysis
8. Digital health: Market sizing
8.1. Drivers and Barriers synthesis
8.2. Healthcare system platforms Market Sizing
8.3. Telehealth market sizing
8.4. Remote support and actimetry market sizing
8.5. Wellness market sizing
Companies Mentioned
