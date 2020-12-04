Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Earphones & Headphones Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Earphones, Headphones), by Price, by Technology, by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global earphones and headphones market size is anticipated to reach USD 126.7 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2020 to 2027.
Rising adoption of smartphones, tablets, and other handheld electronic devices, coupled with increasing popularity of online music streaming, is anticipated to power market growth over the forecast period. Rising consumer inclination towards technology and trendy products is expected to pave the way for innovative designs and advanced features. For example, the wireless earphones market has witnessed a surge in sales with the launch of true wireless earbuds.
Additionally, rising consumer inclination towards noise distortion features and technological advancements pertaining to noise cancellation is expected to fuel market growth.
Increasing demand for products equipped with advanced features at an affordable cost has enabled various manufacturers to focus more on innovation and product differentiation. Owing to this trend and the need to gain a competitive edge in the market, manufacturers are engaged in establishing various R&D centers and expanding their technical expertise. Therefore, just driving sales no longer remains the strategy to thrive in the market since manufacturers have realized the potential of building technologically advanced products and investing in innovation to gain market share.
Furthermore, rising consumer inclination towards fitness is anticipated to be a prominent factor fueling market growth. Owing to this, nowadays, manufacturers are engaged in introducing earphones and headphones in the market that are equipped with fitness tracking and monitoring features to gain consumer attraction.
For instance, in October 2018, Bose Corporation introduced the Bose SoundSport Pulse wireless headphones, which can be paired with Bluetooth. These wireless headphones are sweat proof and are capable to track heart rate while performing any activities at the gym. Additionally, increasing usage of headphones and earphones at workplaces in order to listen to music and other audio content on mobile devices is anticipated to fuel market growth over the forecast period.
However, growing availability of counterfeit products is one of the major challenges affecting market growth.
Earphones & Headphones Market Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Earphones & Headphones Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2016 - 2027
Chapter 3. Earphones & Headphones Industry Outlook
3.1. Market Segmentation
3.2. Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market driver analysis
3.3.2. Market restraint analysis
3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis
3.4. Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping
3.5. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.6. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Earphones & Headphones Market: Product Outlook
4.1. Earphones & Headphones Market Share, By Product, 2019 & 2027 (Million Units, USD Million)
4.2. Earphones
4.3. Headphones
Chapter 5. Earphones & Headphones Market: Price Outlook
5.1. Earphones & Headphones Market Share, By Price, 2019 & 2027 (Million Units, USD Million)
5.2. Less than 50 USD
5.3. Between 50 to 100 USD
5.4. Above 100 USD
Chapter 6. Earphones & Headphones Market: Technology Outlook
6.1. Earphones & Headphones Market Share, By Technology, 2019 & 2027 (Million Units, USD Million)
6.2. Wired
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Million Units, USD Million)
6.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2016 - 2027 (Million Units, USD Million)
6.2.3. ANC
6.2.4. Others
6.3. Wireless
6.3.1. ANC
6.3.2. Bluetooth
6.3.3. NFMI
6.3.4. Smart headphones
6.3.5. Others
Chapter 7. Earphones & Headphones Market: Application Outlook
7.1. Earphones & Headphones Market Share, By Application, 2019 & 2027 (Million Units, USD Million)
7.2. Fitness/Sports
7.3. Gaming
7.4. Virtual Reality
7.5. Music & Entertainment
Chapter 8. Earphones & Headphones Market: Regional Outlook
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company overview
9.2. Financial performance
9.3. Product benchmarking
9.4. Recent developments
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
