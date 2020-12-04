Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrile Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Disposable, Durable), by Type (Powdered, Powder-free), by End Use (Medical & Healthcare, Pharmaceutical), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nitrile gloves market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.98 billion by 2027
The market is projected to register a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for nitrile gloves in the medical industry owing to the high-performance characteristics of nitrile in comparison with other types of glove materials is expected to propel market growth.
Rising awareness regarding the safety and health measures associated with emergency response incidents coupled with the treatment of patients is anticipated to augment the demand for nitrile gloves in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, risks related to the on-the-job transmission of blood-borne pathogens have led to the increased adoption of gloves in medical facilities.
Thick puncture-resistant nitrile gloves are used in the automotive industry for providing protection against engine lubricants and oil. High resistance of nitrile rubber to oils, acids, and chemicals as compared to other types of rubbers is anticipated to augment its demand in several other industries including construction, chemical and petrochemical, and oil and gas.
The demand for healthcare services and products has led to increased use of personal protective equipment such as coveralls, gowns, lab coats and aprons, respirators, bouffant caps, shoe covers, masks, and gloves. In addition, increasing geriatric population is further anticipated to boost healthcare spending and healthcare-related products over the forecast period.
Nitrile Gloves Market Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Nitrile Gloves Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1 Sales channel analysis
3.4 Raw Materials Outlook
3.5 Regulatory Framework
3.5.1 Product Classification Codes
3.5.2 Standard & Compliances
3.6 Market Dynamics
3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.6.1.1 Growing importance of safety and security at workplaces
3.6.1.2 Rising healthcare expenditures
3.6.1.3 Rising awareness pertaining to healthcare-associated infections
3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.6.2.1 Volatile raw material costs
3.6.3 Industry challenges
3.7 Nitrile Gloves-Porter's Analysis
3.8 PESTEL Analysis
3.9 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 on Nitrile Gloves Market
4.1 COVID-19 Spread Globally
4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global GDP
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Nitrile Gloves Market
4.4 Upside and Downside of the Pandemic
4.4.1 Upside
4.4.2 Downside
Chapter 5 Nitrile Gloves Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Nitrile Gloves Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
5.2 Powdered
5.3 Powder Free
Chapter 6 Nitrile Gloves Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Nitrile Gloves Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
6.2 Disposable
6.3 Durable
Chapter 7 Nitrile Gloves Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Nitrile Gloves Market: End-Use Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027
7.2 Medical & Healthcare
7.3 Automotive
7.4 Oil & Gas
7.5 Food & Beverage
7.6 Metal & Machinery
7.7 Chemical & Petrochemical
7.8 Pharmaceutical
7.9 Cleanroom
7.10 Others
Chapter 8 Nitrile Gloves Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis
9.1 Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on The Industry
9.2 Participant Categorization
9.3 Vendor Landscape
9.4 Company Market Position Analysis
9.5 Competitive Dashboard Analysis
9.6 List of Key Private Companies and Their Geographical Presence
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Company Overview
10.2 Financial Performance
10.3 Product benchmarking
10.4 Strategic Initiatives
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kj3k4y
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: