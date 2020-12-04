New York, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UAE Corrugated Board Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982378/?utm_source=GNW

The corrugated packaging is found in different styles, shapes, and sizes depending on the application. Due to its 100% recyclability and cost-effectiveness, it is widely used in the packaging industry.?



- The rising penetration of the e-commerce sector in the country is paving the way for corrugated packaging. According to Visa, e-commerce transactions in the United Arab Emirates accounted for USD 16 billion in 2019. Also, the United Arab Emirates represents the biggest annual spending per online shopper at USD 1,648 in the MENA region.

- The reason for the accelerated growth of the corrugated packaging market in the United Arab Emirates is due to the increase in environmental awareness among populations, demand for sustainable packaging solutions, demand for convenient packaging (offset by new restrictions on single-use in some countries), growing e-commerce market, and rise in need for electronic goods and home and personal care products, along with economic development and increasing per capita income. In the December 2018 Paper Arabia trade show, 25% of visitors were interested in the corrugated packaging segment, which was the highest among all the segments.

- The rising concerns by government and regulatory bodies in the country are regarding sustainable packaging and the cost benefits associated with it. This is also driving the growth of the corrugated packaging market in the country. For instance, in March 2020, the Abu Dhabi government launched a new policy to reduce single-use plastics. The restriction on single-use plastic is expected to create an opportunity for corrugated board packaging in many end-user industries, owing to its sustainability and recyclability features.

- Many global players have also started establishing their presence to meet the growing needs of the MENA region. Germany’s Planatol Group recently established its subsidiary Planatol Middle East FZE in the United Arab Emirates, to capture a market share of at least 20% from the corrugated cardboard packaging and perfect binding adhesives and glue segments’ solutions that it offer. This further underpins the huge potential for growth this region holds for the corrugated board packaging.

- With the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for corrugated board packaging in the country is witnessing a significant growth, due to the increasing demand for the packaging of essential products, such as packaging for food and other consumer products, medical and pharmaceutical products, and tissues and hygiene products.



Key Market Trends

Strong Demand from the E-commerce Sector



- According to PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, by 2022, the global packaging market for e-commerce may reach USD 55 billion, at a CAGR of 14.3%. There are several opportunities to meet the demands of tomorrow’s innovative packaging designs, particularly for corrugated packaging, which may represent over 80% of e-commerce packaging.

- With e-commerce becoming an increasingly important element of the retail, corrugated packaging stands to benefit substantially. The nature of e-commerce packaging favors the use of the corrugated board as the major medium.

- Amazon, in its frustration-free packaging program, has mentioned that due to the easy customization of corrugated board packaging, the company was able to achieve right-sized packaged for the products, due to which they were able to reduce the overall logistics cost. Also, lighter materials help in lowering greenhouse gases.

- The e-commerce industry is witnessing a significant transformation in consumer behavior on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, COVID-19 is boosting the UAE’s e-commerce business, as consumers are changing their shopping behaviors by opting to buy online rather than shopping at physical stores.



Personal Care and Household Care Products to Witness Significant Growth



- The consumers in the UAE have a wide variety of choices in terms of personal care and household care products. Hence, to capture the maximum market share and enhance their market presence, the enterprises operating in the market are enhancing their properties with a variety of materials, some of which are designed for sustainability.

- Several global and regional players are viewing UAE as a lucrative opportunity to launch their products and expand their market presence in the country. For instance, in June 2019, Benefit Cosmetics, a San Francisco-based make-up brand, opened its first boutique in the UAE at Bawadi Mall in Al Ain. Also, in September 2019, the luxury e-commerce brand Ounass, launched eco-friendly boxes to demonstrate its initiatives towards sustainability. Such initiatives highlight the inherent rise in demand for the market studied.

- The country is also witnessing significant investments from across the world in the personal care and household care industry. This could stimulate the need for innovative packaging solutions, thus driving the market demand.

- Beautyworld Middle East 2019, the region’s largest international trade fair for beauty products, hair, fragrances, and wellbeing, held in Dubai, featured approximately 1,790 exhibitors from 66 countries. Such trade fairs help increase the awareness among the consumers in the country, thus augmenting the demand for the product packaging.

- Also, the new product launches in the personal care industry further propel the growth of the market studied. For instance, with an aim to drive and support the sustainable beauty movement across the country, in September 2019, Unilever launched a new body-care product, Love, Beauty, and Planet. The company also collaborated with Bee’ah to set up a new recycling plant for plastic recycle management system in the UAE.



Competitive Landscape

The market for UAE Corrugated Board Packaging is concentrated with various players providing corrugated packaging products for wide range of end-users. The entry barrier is low for this market since United Arab Emirates is increasingly emerging as a startup hotspot in the Middle East. The country has a considerable support from the government initiatives as a part of the country’s effort to reduce its dependence on the oil and gas industry.



