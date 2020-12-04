New York, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United Arab Emirates Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934718/?utm_source=GNW

The tourist visits into the country and lower-income disparity among the population further fuel consumption thus driving the market.



With the pivotal role fisheries and aquaculture plays in achieving self-sufficiency and meeting human protein needs, the government is focusing on the development of the industry which has led to the establishment of the Marine research center. Freshwater aquaculture in the country is limited only to a few irrigation channels, ponds, and tanks located near to agriculture farms. Expansion is likely to happen in the near future as people are becoming aware of the dual benefits of rearing fish such as tilapia in such facilities which will not only produce fish but also fertilize the irrigation water. All these factors will drive the fisheries and aquaculture market in United Arab Emirates



Key Market Trends

Growing Fish and Seafood Consumption is Driving the Production



UAE is the highest consumer of fish among all GCC countries. An increase in population, largely made up of protein preferring young population and ex-pats, further drives demand. UAE has acquired food security through the availability of fresh fish. According to The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD), in 2018, production in Abu Dhabi amounted to about 810 tons of aquatic organisms with a value of approximately USD 5.06 million which represented a 20% increase in production, from 650 tons in 2017. Also, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), in 2018 the tuna fish production was 19,700 tons which have remained stable for the past three years whereas pelagic fishes production was 10,480 tons in 2016 that increased to 10,550 tons in 2018. Thus to meet the consumer demand the aquaculture production in the country is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.



Increasing Import of Fish is Driving the Market



The growing population coupled with increasing consumption of fish is leading to dependence on the import of the fish to meet the domestic fish demand. According to the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in 2017, the average annual seafood consumption in the UAE is nearly 226,000 tons, while the UAE’s fish stocks were 70,000 tons, forcing the country import-dependent for more than 70% of its seafood.



According to the ITC Trade, in 2018, UAE imported frozen fish worth USD 74,725 thousand compared to USD 55,512 thousand in 2016. In 2018, Myanmar, Taipei(China), and Chile are the major exporters to the UAE with a share of 17.2%, 13.%, and 12.8% respectively. Myanmar amounted to the export value of USD 12,887 thousand. The import of fish is expected to grow further during the forecast period due to the increasing demand from the consumers.



United Arab Emirates Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)



