Further, as the deadline for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearing, the region is witnessing a rise in construction activities and is upgrading its infrastructure.

- According to Qatar’s Ministry of Finance, infrastructure projects have been allocated QAR 33. 0 billion, which is approximately 16. 0 % of the total expenditure was planned in 2019. With this budget allocation, the infrastructure sector covers the road, water, electricity, sewerage networks, and other public facilities. Furthermore, to enhance the capabilities of airports and offer the best aviation and cargo services, the government allocated 7 . 9 % of the total expenditure in 2019, which covers the rail project, Doha Metro, and the Hamad International Airport (expansion). Also, the Qatar Foundation (QF) has been actively promoting the country’s sustainability vision.

- The shift in approach toward building energy -use reductions have led to a change in the roles of FM teams. Although Qatar is ahead in the green building practices than most countries in the region, the scope for FM operators is likely to increase further, as the number of developers and organizations adopting green building practices in the country is increasing significantly.

- Further, the residential, commercial, industrial, and public infrastructure sectors are the most served in Qatar. Oil and gas companies, banks, large waterfront properties, and sports and healthcare facilities are the upcoming sectors. Furthermore, it seems that increased awareness among the buyers in the market is prompting facility management operators to match the pricing accordingly.

- Going forward, FM operators are likely to focus on incorporating technology-based solutions into their everyday operations. By embracing digital disruption, FM operators will be able to collaborate between asset owners, developers, and service providers. Also, to counter the outbreak of COVID-19 in the region, the maintenance solutions that were previously being employed are extended to janitorial and sanitizing operations, such as wiping down flat surfaces, touch panel displays, and door handles.

- Micro and macroeconomic factors restrain the market from growing. While volatile oil prices are likely to impact the levels of spending from end-users, the shortage of skilled labor and increasing labor costs prevent Facility Management companies from reaching their business goals.



- The uncertainty caused by the Arab Quartet boycott, has dampened Qatar’s economic growth, led by a hefty amount of debt, which has eventually forced the government to maintain its high level of spending. The state-run institutions have launched initiatives that perform diversified and localized operations to broaden the economy over the next few years. For instance, In May 2020, Qatar Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund was reported seeking European equity investments to raise USD 7.6 billion in loans to help build up returns on their operations.

- The PWD sector is expected to roll out 19 infrastructure projects with Residential Real Estate as a critical focus. This includes plans to build hard infrastructure on more than 5000 plots of land. Eleven other projects that include new health care facilities, schools, and highway and road expansions that were started earlier will be completed.

- Also, the introduction of freehold property has increased the number of property owners from the Western countries that demand high facility management standards. According to Ian Harfield, CEO, CBFM, the Middle Eastern market is more of a dynamic market in comparison to the US, European, and Australian markets. Moreover, service providers may have to be dynamic and agile to keep up with the clients’ changing needs. Most international companies enter the Qatari market through joint ventures with local companies since the retention of a skilled workforce is a challenge

- Moreover, recently, railways have experienced a demand for facility management. The Qatar Integrated Railways Project covers four metro lines in Doha, tram routes in West Bay, Lusail high-speed line, and dedicated freight airways. The Doha Metro is a rapid transit system that became operational on 8 May 2019.

- Further, the infrastructure push from the government is focused on providing more opportunities to local construction firms, with small-scale businesses expected to be principal beneficiaries of nationwide development projects. This is expected to help create influential local facility management participants in the future. With the availability of stronger local partners, the market is expected to attract foreign partners to continue to invest in large projects in a post-2022 scenario.

- The growth is projected to stall in 2020 despite the increased government constant spending to ease the economic impact of COVID-19 and to rise 3% in the medium term driven by stronger activity in the service sector as FIFA World Cup 2022 is underpinned by a V-shaped recovery. However, under the Qatar National Vision 2030, nearly USD 16.4 billion in infrastructure and real estate investment are planned over the course next year to help offset the falling FIFA investment spending.



Increasing Emphasis on Green Building Practices



- The growing importance of Qatar in the market is the high number of certified green buildings. In the Middle East, only UAE has a higher number of certified green buildings. Qatar has the fifth-highest number of LEED-registered and certified buildings outside the U.S.

- The local regulatory body, Qatar Green Building Council (QGBC), has been actively promoting sustainable practices. By organizing the Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW), the regulatory body is raising awareness among a wider community (the public and private sectors).

- The Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) system, specially developed by Qatar, is billed as the world’s most comprehensive green building assessment system. It has been developed after a rigorous assessment of 40 green building codes available worldwide. The codes developed have a strong focus on sustainable development and environmental stress mitigation.

- Sustainable Energy Management Services remain one of the key offerings of the vendors in the market. The vendors’ advisory services include a reduction in water consumption, carbon emissions, and compliance with legislation and energy consumption metrics.

- The city of Lusail, which epitomizes the government’s Vision 2030 sustainable development plan, has a range of features that include water-sensitive landscaping plans and a district cooling system designed to save 65m tons of CO2 a year.



Competitive Landscape

The Facility Management Landscape is highly competitive, with several local and international players active in the Qatar Market. International FM participants operate in the country through partnerships with local players. With the market expected to broaden and yield more opportunities, more players are expected to enter the market soon. Key players are Emcor Facilities Services WLL, Al Faisal Holdings (MMG Qatar), etc. The recent developments in the market are -

- Oct 2019 - EFS Facilities Services Group marked accomplishments of flagship projects from large government entities in UAE and Saudi Arabia. The company has maintained superior performance in its global operations with further expansion into Bangladesh for providing FM services to multinational banking projects concluding a total award of over AED 170 million in contracts.

- Feb 2019 - CBFM participated with Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital in attaining the Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation. To achieve the accreditation, CBFM jointly developed a comprehensive maintenance plan, along with a patient ‘safety first’ approach to ensure that the highest standards are maintained throughout the hospital. The JCI accreditation is considered a prominent healthcare accreditation and is designed to improve outcomes, enhance efficiency, and reduce costs through standardized care.



