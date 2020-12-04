New York, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar™: Australia Cloud Contact Center Services, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989270/?utm_source=GNW





Cloud contact centers enable organizations to streamline existing infrastructure and applications, scale across systems and geographies, enhance customer experiences, leverage advanced technologies at zero infrastructure costs, and reduce operational expenditure. There is an influx of new cloud contact center service providers offering services hosted or built natively in the cloud.



An increasing number of small and medium businesses (SMBs) are migrating to the cloud, especially hybrid cloud models, to connect the end-to-end customer and employee experience journey across multiple systems and geographies. The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating cloud contact center solutions’ deployment as organizations move to remote working models to support 24/7 services, rapid deployment of services, and deep integration capabilities.



Cloud contact center providers with video chat channel, self-service, chatbot, and workforce optimization tools note positive growth to support the agility organizations require. In a field of more than 50 global and local industry participants, the analyst independently plotted the top 12 companies in this radar™ analysis: 8x8, Amazon Web Services, Aspect, Avaya, Cisco, Enghouse Interactive, Genesys, ipSCAPE, MaxContact, NICE inContact, Verint, and Vonage. The radar™ reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores, as highlighted in the radar™ methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar™ based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar™, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients. Analyst: Sherrel Roche

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989270/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001